Brad Pitt, winery drama continues: Angelina Jolie sues him for $ 250 million

Angelina Jolie, after being sued by Brad Pitt, has decided to sue her ex-husband for 250 million dollars: the battle for the winery seems destined to last forever.

The battle of Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie for their winery continues to rage: after Pitt sued his ex-wife when the latter tried to sell her shares in Chateau Miraval earlier this year, the actress’s company, Nouvel, he sued the plaintiff for $ 250 million.

According to documents relating to the lawsuit filed by the Jolie company, Pitt is allegedly trying to “to take control“of the winery so that”Angelina never sees a cent again“of her profits. Since the Maleficent star has a huge financial stake in the property, Pitt is said to be looking to use that stake to force her to sign a deal.

The documents read: “Pitt has embarked on a campaign to take control of Chateau Miraval and appropriate the company’s assets for his benefit. Naming himself the legitimate owner of Chateau Miraval, his two goals were to usurp the value of Jolie’s company, Nouvel, and to obtain the exclusive ownership of Chateau Miraval.. ”

The battle between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has been going on for many years and what’s happening with the vineyard has been an important part of it. The two bought it together in 2008, investing millions, and earlier this year the actress allegedly sold her stake to a Russian oligarch.