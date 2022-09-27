Brad Pitt would be starting a relationship with Emily Ratajkwoski – People – Culture

Brad Pitt has been a trend worldwide in recent weeks, after the launch of the ‘Bullet Train’, his second leading role of 2022, after his appearance in ‘The Lost City’, a film in which he participated with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum.



(Keep reading: Lowe León’s lawyer responds forcefully to Andrea Valdiri’s statement).

Now, in addition to his stellar performances on the big screen, it seems that Pitt has moved his cards in love, because Rumors suggest that the interpreter of ‘Inglourious Basterds’ has been seen on several occasions sharing private dinners with the model and actress Emily Ratajkowskiwho starred in ‘Amigos Fiesta y Música’, and wrote the best seller ‘My Body’.

The news about his possible affair had already been a trend since the end of August 2022, but now it seems that their secret meetings have begun to be quite recurrent, or at least that’s what ‘Page Six’ magazine stated, which supposedly has an anonymous informant involved in the social circle of celebrities.

“There has been speculation about this for a while. Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski have been seen together a couple of times.” the informant told the aforementioned media. Likewise, it has been mentioned that the actor has dated other people, but that the identity of these women has not been determined.

It was reported that Pitt took the first step for the meeting to take place, since presumably he had already been informed that it was to the taste of the British supermodel.

(Read: Andrea Valdiri will be the presenter of the ‘Latin Plug’ awards).

“Brad Pitt asked her out and she said yes. She had always thought Brad was cute and from her point of view he had nothing to lose“, Said the informant to the aforementioned magazine.

On the other hand, it is prudent to highlight that the last public relationship known to Pitt was with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, whom he divorced in 2016 after almost 12 years of relationship.

For his part, Ratajkowski has been a trend in recent months for making his separation official with director Sebastián Bear-McClard in mid-July. According to some specialized portals, their relationship ended due to the constant infidelities of the American.

(You may be interested: Daniella Álvarez nostalgically told that she misses dancing champeta and jumping).

More news

The day ‘The New Yorker’ refused to publish a story by Gabriel García Márquez

Nórida Rodríguez’s farewell to Toto Vega: “Love, it was a very short time”

Ricardo Montaner will sue the psychologist who accused his family of being a clan

Trends WEATHER