Brad Pitt would have already turned the page with Angelina Jolie: he would have a new romance

The new couple in fashion in Hollywood was undoubtedly Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid, until now, because since days ago the rumors of a relationship between Brad Pitt and the model Emily Ratajkowski They are getting stronger every day. And it is that their ‘secret’ appointments have come to light through the portal Page Six.

Although close sources have assured that the relationship is still “not official”, They have already been seen together on several occasions. A surprising revelation that has been echoed in different American media, so it has not taken long for sources to come out who have assured that the couple “is spending a lot of time together lately”.

Both are still in legal proceedings for their respective separations, It was this same summer when the supermodel filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, the film producer with whom he had a romantic relationship for four years and together they have a son in common.

Brad Pitt, on the other hand, boasts of being single since he divorced Angelina Jolie in 2016, although both have not yet reached an agreement for their joint assets and custody of their children.

A person close to the actor has revealed to the magazine People that brad pitt “He is living his best life”, he wanted to get to know Emily better and she agreed to a date since “she had always seemed cute to her”. However, the magazine’s source warns that his friends are not very sure that this relationship will continue.

Reveal details about Brad Pitt’s alleged attack on Angelina Jolie

In 2016, the entertainment world was surprised by the news about the divorce of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, one of the most famous couples during the first decade of the 2000s.

At that time, it was rumored that the famous couple’s separation would be related to a strong family argument that would have occurred on a plane.

And things went further. It was also stated at the time that allegedly Jolie would have denounced Pitt for mistreatment of her and Maddox, the eldest son of the family. In fact, in 2021, the young man changed his last name from Pitt to his mother’s.

By the way, nowadays famous artists meet in a legal dispute over the custody of the minor children, namely Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne.

Although several years have passed since the divorce of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, details are still being known. The above, after the portal Page Six managed to have access to the report that Jolie sent to the authorities in 2016, referring to what happened with her then partner.

According to the actress’s account, the family took a flight on September 14, 2016 from Nice, France, to the United States and that Pitt, who was upset with them, he had been drinking liquor minutes before the plane took off.

In the report, according to the portal cited above, Jolie also indicated that indeed on the plane, before it took off, had an argument with Pitt over one of his parents. It was at that moment, they say, the actor took his then-partner to the bathroom of the aircraft where he ended up attacking her.

They affirm that “he grabbed her by the head, shaking”, while also verbally mistreating her. In that report, they assure that the ex-partner’s children asked him how Jolie was, to which he replied: “No, she is not well, she is ruining this family, she is crazy.”

In turn, they assert that due to all of the above, Jolie was left with injuries to her back and elbow.

*With information from Europa Press.