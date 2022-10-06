Brad Pitt would keep his options open despite dating Emily Ratajkowski

Brad Pitt He lives complicated days, after an accusation of having hanged and beaten two of his children was leaked, which were denied by his representative. But that does not imply that the love life and the rumors of a new couple have ceased.

The actor stars in rumors of having a new love: the model Emily Ratajkowski. The also actress separated a few weeks ago Sebastian Bear McClard and has sparked speculation that she is dating Brad Pitt, after a series of dates they have had.

A source told Us Weeklyboth of them “They have been enjoying each other’s company.” Of course, it was also clear in stating that Brad Pitt and “he’s taking his time” before committing to something serious. “He’s really enjoying the process of putting himself out there and going with the flow as a single man.” he added.

In turn, the informant explained that the actor, despite keeping his options open, he takes his appointments with “the utmost respect”. “Sometimes it’s just meeting for coffee or dinner, it never goes beyond that,” he explained.

The legal battle of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Despite this relaxation with which the Oscar winner is considering his love life, the Hollywood star lives complex days as a result of his legal battle with Angelina Jolie for a vineyard. Brad Pitt wanted to buy his ex-wife’s share of the business, but she sold it to a third party without her knowledge.

This week, documents were released stating that the actress would have given him the opportunity to buy it, but the actor allegedly demanded that he sign a confidentiality agreement that “would prohibit him from speaking about Pitt’s emotional and physical abuse.” . .”

In addition, in these legal papers Brad Pitt is accused of having strangled one of his six children and “hit” another during a 2016 flight. was refuted by his representative.

