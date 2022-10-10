Brad Pitt x Angelina Jolie: what it’s like and how much wine is in the middle of the fight between the couple

Located in Correns, in the south of France, and purchased by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie for US$28.4 million in 2008, the Château Miraval has been one of the reasons for the dispute between the two stars of Hollywoodsince the separation of the couple became public.









Pitt filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife, claiming she acted in bad faith by selling her share of the vineyard. Tenute del Mondo, the drinks division of the Stoli Group company, controlled by Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler, was the one who bought the company’s share and, now, the actor accuses Shefler of wanting to take the reins of the business.





But, after all, how are the wines produced by Miraval?

The seal’s most famous product is Quotas of provence, which in Brazil can be found for R$ 425. It is an organically produced wine made in partnership with the Perrin family, a traditional producer of French wines. Cotes de Provence is made by cutting the varieties Cinsault, Grenache, Syrah and Rolle, and has an alcohol content of 13%.





O Cotes de Provence should be served at a temperature of 6 to 9ºC. It pairs well with white meats, soft cheeses and seafood. According to the description of Mistral, which sells rosé in Brazil, this wine has “floral and wild fruit aromas, combined with a refreshing mineral note with hints of citrus fruits from the Mediterranean.”





Located in an old village, the Miraval vineyard has about 500 hectares and was the scene of the wedding between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. In the 1970s, the property belonged to musician Jacques Loussier, who turned the place into a recording studio. Sting and the British band Pink Floyd were some of the artists who have recorded there.

