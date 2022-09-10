Brad Pitt’s gesture to Ana de Armas that left her speechless

A piece of news traveled the world this Friday: the 14-minute ovation that Ana de Armas received after the premiere of Blonde at the Venice Festival. But before that, a Brad Pitt admirer of her work had shown fascination for the Cuban’s performance, applauding her several times during her walk on the red carpet.

Pitt is one of the producers of the film starring Ana de Armas, where the Cuban plays the American icon Marilyn Monroe. And as a producer he then he attended the premiere. Some time before, on the red carpet, he posed next to the Cuban before the cameras and applauded her several times, a gesture that left Ana de Armas very moved.

At least that is how it can be seen in several photos that circulated in the media and on social networks. Images showing Pitt and de Armas together. The latter, wearing a beautiful pink pleated dress that reminded a outfits that Marilyn Monroe herself wore at the time.

Others fall for the talent of Ana de Armas

But Brad Pitt was not the only one who praised the 34-year-old Cuban actress. At the press conference, prior to the viewing of the film, fellow actor Adrien Brody, with whom Ana de Armas shares scenes in Blondeassured:

“I have said this many times. On the first day of filming, I came home with a sense of awe that I had the privilege of working with Marilyn Monroe.”

Without a doubt, the Cuban is experiencing one of the most important moments of her career. The warm reception she received from those attending the premiere of Blonde is proof of it.

Precisely about the fact of playing Marilyn Monroe in this film, Ana de Armas told the newspaper The world: “Happy for what I had and scared to death because of the responsibility. May I, who was not born in the United States, be the greatest icon of North America!”

Blonde competes in Venice for the Golden Lion and Ana de Armas could be a firm candidate to win the Volpi Cup for best actress.