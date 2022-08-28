Brad Pitt’s new girlfriend is a famous 31-year-old model

After his famous divorce with actress Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt has become one of the singles most coveted in all of Hollywood, since, although he has had several dates since his divorce, the truth is that he has not made any relationship official since his separation. However, everything seems to indicate that love has smiled again at the protagonist of ‘Bullet Train’, since rumors have begun to spread that Brad Pitt has started a torrid Romance with a famous model 31 years old, 27 years younger than the actor.

It’s about the model Emily Ratajkowskiwho is currently going through a divorce process after discovering the multiple infidelities of her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, father of her only son, Sylvester Apollo Bear. And it is that according to a publication of ‘Deux Moi’, Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski have been dating romantically in recent days. According to some photographs that have been leaked on social networks, both would have been seen walking together and in a loving attitude through the streets of New York.



Emily Ratajkowski

According to the aforementioned medium, the couple was seen in the Pearl Oyster Bar of the city of New York just a few days ago, and they have assured that both left holding hands, while walking through the streets of the Big Apple. According to the publication, the relationship between them was strengthened after that last date. Likewise, a publication on Reddit made this rumor more powerful, since Internet users assured that the romance between them transcended US borders when they were seen dining together in a private room of an exclusive restaurant in paris. In relation to this information, the ‘Deux Moi’ portal published a screenshot of a conversation with a paparazzi, where it indicated the following: “I’m pretty sure she (Emily Ratajkowski) is dating Brad”.

The failed romances of Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski

It is no secret to anyone that Brad Pitt has not done very well in love after divorcing Jennifer Aniston Y Angelina Joliethe latter being their most controversial separation as it is surrounded by lawsuits and accusations of domestic violence. Because of this, the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” actor decided to keep all his quotes away from the media spotlight, refusing to publicly present his most recent conquests. “He likes to go out and socialize, but he does it in private. He has quotes, but he doesn’t have one serious girlfriend”, a source revealed in a chat with E! News. As it has transpired, the actresses Alia Shawkat and Andra Day, the model Nicole Poturalski and the singer Lykke Li have been some of the women with whom she has been related after her divorce.

For her part, model Emily Ratajkowski is divorcing right now. “They recently broke up. It was Em’s decision. She is fine, she is strong and focused on her son”, indicated a source close to the model in a conversation with ‘People’.