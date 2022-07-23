Brad Pitt’s secret to having a perfect physique at 58

Brad Pitt never ceases to be in the center of attention. In addition to leading a legal battle with his ex-wife and mother of his children, Angelina Jolie, who does not stop talking, the actor recently became news for two particular reasons. The first is that he met up with the actress in Rome, the city where she is filming her new film, on the occasion of her twin sons’ birthday.

The other fact that has the actor on stage is that he is presenting his new work throughout Europe, Bullet Traina production in which he shares a cast with great figures such as Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson and even the artist bad bunny. It is for this reason that recently, interviewed by the press, he spoke again of his supposed retirement from acting.

Brad Pitt.

It was in Paris where Brad Pitt He clarified his statements with GQ magazine, where he claimed to be in the last semester of his career a few months ago and explained: “It seems that it was interpreted as a retirement declaration. But that’s not what I meant… What I wanted to say is that I’m already facing the last stretch, the last season… How do I want to spend that time? But in no case is it a withdrawal.”

But the detail that did not go unnoticed in this presentation of his film is how fit he is at 58 years old, and for that there is an explanation. The truth is that it is not possible to be the most beautiful man in Hollywood without having some secret behind it and Brad’s is without a doubt a good training routine and a special diet.

Brad in Fight Club.

According to the characters that he has to interpret, Brad Pitt he performs a routine that allows him to increase his muscle mass index, which he complements with some foods that accompany his preparation. For example for his role in The fight Clubonly 6% of his 70 kilos was body fat, the rest was all muscle.

His training focus is on his back, shoulders and arms. That’s what he focused on with coach Duffy Gaver when he got to play Achilles in the movie. Troy, where he wore a sculptural body. For that job, she did a lot of dumbbell rows, stretches, and back-building exercises. A diet of chicken, broccoli and brown rice helped him do it.

The physique he got to play Achilles.

To work on Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood decided to study martial before, and trained some scenes with the renowned Bruce Lee. That training helped him both physically and mentally to prepare for his scenes as Cliff Booth.

In some interview Brad Pitt revealed what her favorite daily foods are that she can never go without. Among them he mentioned matcha green tea, cranberry juice and sparkling water. Take note!