Brad Pitt’s shocking confession: “I don’t recognize people’s faces, but nobody believes me”

Self-centered and detached. So it has been defined several times Brad Pitt During the years. But today it turns out that his way of being unfriendly is due to one neurological pathology, prosopagnosia. The actor revealed that he suffers from this disorder which causes theinability to recognize faces.

“Nobody believes me”: the actor’s problem

There Hollywood star claims to be sick of prosopagnosia, although no doctor has ever diagnosed it. American actor and producer does not associate faces with people that he meets or loves. None. Neither Angelina Jolie, not even Jennifer Aniston, not even the 6 children for which he fought years in court.

“Nobody believes me, but for me it is a real problem! I want to meet another person who suffers from it, “said Angelina Jolie’s ex-husband, confessing that he feared in the past he had given the impression of being detached because of his ailment. Pitt claims to be sick since 2013which is why he has spent most of his time indoors for years.

He also disclosed that this pathology it creates a lot of inconvenience when he is in social contexts such as events and parties. Recognizing a face already seen before is almost impossible for him: “The truth is that I would really like to remember the people I meet and I am ashamed of not being able to do so”. Pitt would have started having problems in the recognize faces since 2013, but confessed that he has not yet undergone specific tests to diagnose it with certainty.

Contrary to what one might think prosopagnosia is very widespread in the world and clinical studies carried out since Prosopagnosia Research Center reveal that 1 in 50 people it suffers. It is a neurological disorder that can result from stroke or brain injury, but also from some neurodegenerative diseases. In some cases the prosopagnosia it manifests itself from birth as a genetic condition. People who suffer from this disorder, which manifests itself with different degrees of intensity, must learn to live with it, using the so-called “compensatory strategies”To recognize people’s faces

Test refusal and its addictions

Back in 2013 Brad Pitt had talked about his problem in an interview. On that occasion the American actor, 58, had revealed of have offended some people due to his inability to recognize faces and to be willing to undergo a test. L’Carnegie Mellon University of Pittsburgh she had offered to perform the test on his brain with the collaboration of a neuroscientist, but the actor never replied. In Italy it is estimated that over a million people suffer from this singular neurological condition and among them there is also Enrica Bonaccortiwho years ago told about his problem in some interviews.

The star also talked about her own addictions had in the past, such as alcohol and nicotine, claiming to be quite drastic. Cigarettes, in particular, don’t allow him half measures: “I don’t have the ability to smoke just one or two a day. It’s not part of my way of being. For me it’s all or nothing. I throw myself headlong in things. I have lost my privileges ”.

After Jolie asked him for the divorce in 2016 he also stopped drinking and spent a year and a half at Alcoholics Anonymous: “I had a very nice male group there, very private and selective, so it was a safe environment because I had heard experiences from other people, like Philip Seymour Hoffman, that were recorded spilling the beans, and that is just excruciating to me. “

What is prosopagnosia

There prosopagnosia it’s a cognitive-perceptual deficit which renders one unable to recognize the faces of known people and, in the most serious forms, even one’s own face. It can occur in pure form or associated with visual agnosia and affects 2% of the population. The term derives from the union of the Greek words πρόσωπον (pròsopon), “face”, and ἀγνωσία (agnosìa), “ignorance”, and was coined in 1947 by the German neurologist Joachim Bodamer.