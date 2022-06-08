Brad Pitt’s strong lawsuit against Angelina Jolie involving a Russian oligarch: “Poisonous intentions”

Gone are the good times, when in 2004 the fans took sides in the controversial start of their relationship after the break between Brad Pitt Y Jennifer Aniston; physical attractiveness and success on the screens outlined them as the perfect couple. Angelina Jolie and Pitt not only starred in one of the strongest relationships in the middle of the show, but also they formed a family with six children in between, who, by the way, have also been the subject of legal disputes.

But this time it is not about his children, but about a wine business that they started together in 2008, when they decided acquire a majority stake in Chateau Miraval SA., a French company in charge of managing a vineyard in La Provence, in the southeastern region of France. Together with the shares of the company, they acquired a huge property that became their vacation retreat and later was the scene of their wedding in 2014.

Brad Pitt vs. Angelina Jolie. AP MEAN

Pitt and Jolie fell in love with the place during an edition of the Cannes festival and paid 60 million dollars for the majestic castle. In addition to the 35 rooms with amenities such as Jacuzzi, swimming pool and gyms, A 30-hectare vineyard was annexed, where rosé wine was produced and which later grew with the sale of olive oil.

Today, eight years after their separation, the decisions they made together lead them to face justice. Brad Pitt claims that Angelina Jolie “sought to harm him” by violating one of the agreements they made when they each went their own way: neither party could sell their portion of Chateau Miraval SA. without notifying the other. According to information from the magazine People, Jolie sold it to Yuri Shefler, a multimillionaire businessman of Russian origin dedicated to the sale of alcohol throughout the world, known mainly for being a large producer of vodka. A man who, according to the actor’s lawyers, has sought to obtain confidential information from the company and has “poisonous alliances and intentions.”

Brad Pitt accuses Angelina Jolie of seeking to harm him by selling part of Château Miraval without his consent @wine_spectator – @wine_spectator

“Jolie pursued and then consummated the alleged sale in secret, deliberately keeping Pitt in the dark and knowingly violating Pitt’s contractual rights.”, says the lawsuit to which said magazine had access. The lawyers of the protagonist of The fight Club They filed arguments in Los Angeles County Superior Court. In a motion, the actor insisted that his partner contributed little to the success of the business, although he did benefit from it, and now he intends to force him to associate with “a stranger” who puts at risk the reputation that the vineyard has forged throughout of the years.

Press reports indicate that Brad Pitt has requested compensation, in addition to the fact that Jolie’s sale to the Russian oligarch is considered null and void. For now, his defense asks for a jury trial.

At the time of the divorce requested by the actress arguing “irreconcilable differences”, the couple had amassed a fortune of $555 million. A conflict waged by a prenuptial agreement to distribute to each one the fortune they had prior to marriage and give their children what they obtained during the years they were married.