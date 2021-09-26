Brad Pitt’s tribute to his friend Leonardo DiCaprio you may have missed at the 2021 Oscars

Brad Pitt took the stage of Oscar 2021 to present the award to the Best Supporting Actress, after he won Best Supporting Actor last year with his role in There was once upon a time in … Hollywood.

While announcing the candidates in the competition, the actor made a small tribute to his friend and colleague Leonardo Dicaprio: did you notice?

Brad Pitt at the 2021 Oscars – getty images

The 57-year-old told each of the ways in which she fell in love with acting: for Yuh-Jung Youn he said he was looking at the work of actresses like Maggie Smith and directors like Robert Altman and Mike Leigh. For Maria Bakalova explained that it was thanks to Marilyn Monroe, for Olivia Colman gave the movies credit All together passionately And Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and for Glenn Close to Disney classics.

It was with Amanda Seyfried that the tribute to DiCaprio took place: “For Amanda Seyfried, it was the film of Romeo and Juliet in the version of Leo“said Brad Pitt, before adding:”Amanda, for me too“.

Romeo + Juliet by William Shakespeare is the 1996 film directed by Baz Luhrmann, starring Leonardo DiCaprio. Brad Pitt had been acting for nine years at the time, but the film inspired him too!

To win in the Best Supporting Actress category of the 2021 Oscars it was Yuh-Jung Youn thanks to his role in Minari (nominated for Best Film but beaten by Nomadland).

In her speech, the actress made some funny jokes to and about Brad Pitt: review it here!

ph: getty images