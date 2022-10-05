Brad Pitt’s withering response to Angelina Jolie after the accusation of violence

From the explosion, once again, of an alleged case of violence from Brad Pitt against their children, on the actor’s side they had a withering response with Angelina Jolie as a result of your complaint. “It is incredibly sad that she continues repeating, revising and reimagining her description of an event that happened 6 years ago, adding completely false information to try to get more attention for her at the expense of her family,” a person linked to the actor told the magazine. People.

The terrible accusation of Angelina Jolie against Brand Pitt

The legal confrontation between Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt added a darker chapter this week. Within the actress’s move to try to unlock the wine company’s sales operation in which she is still a partner of her ex, it was revealed a violent situation That so far, It had leaked out without much detail.

The judicial presentation made by the protagonist of maleficent described the incident on the plane in 2016, which led to the divorce of the artistsand assured that the actor tried to hang one of the children and hit another of them.

What Angelina Jolie denounced about Brad Pitt

In the testimony that led Angelina Jolie to Justice against Brad Pitt, the actress indicated that, after a fight between her and her then-husband, one of the boys verbally defended his mother.

“Pitt lunged at his own son and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him. The kids valiantly tried to protect each other. Pitt strangled one of them and punched another in the face. Some of the children begged Pitt to stop. Everyone was scared ”, synthesized the actress, in the mouth of her legal representatives.

Brad Pitt with Angelina Jolie and their children (Source: AFP).

The documents stated that during the flight there were “many tense hours” in which Pitt “appeared periodically from the rear off the plane to yell and curse at” his children and Jolie. “At one point, he threw beer at Jolie; in another, she spilled beer and red wine on the boys”.

Jolie’s lawyers indicated that the actress did “everything possible” to protect their children “from the pain that Pitt caused them that day.” But when Pitt filed this lawsuit to reassert control over Jolie’s financial life and force her to rejoin her ex-husband as her business partner, he forced her to publicly defend herself on these issues for the first time.

What did Brad Pitt say about the incident with his children and Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, during the AFI awards in 2015. (REUTERS / Kevork Djansezian) By: REUTERS

In recent months, more details have been given about what would have happened in the discussion of the plane than Pitt and Jolie had in 2016. An FBI report claimed that Pitt caused damage to the upholstery of one of the aircraft’s seats, which generated a cost of 25 thousand dollars.

The Page Six site leaked the photos that the FBI kept in the file in which it investigated the incident: there you can see the bruises that the actress would have suffered in the fight he had with his ex during the trip. In the two images that were leaked you can see, in black and whitethe alleged injuries that remained on Jolie’s hand and elbow, after struggling with her then-husband in the airplane bathroom.

A week after that flight, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt. They both started thena battle for the goods and the custody of their children that continues until now.