Bradford goes wild in the second half, Dolomiti Energia Trentino corsair in Brindisi

Happy Casa Brindisi and Dolomiti Energia Trentino compete in the first advance of the 8th round of the championship.

Two-ball scheduled at 8.00 pm at PalaPentassuglia.

Hosts alone in second place in the standings with 12 points, Dolomiti Energia in fourth place together with Treviso at 8.

The first half ends with the hosts’ +9, in the second half Molin’s men react with a wild Desonta Bradford, author of all his 21 points (5/6 of three) in the last 20 minutes.

In the final one of his triple at 1.20 from the siren marks the +2 of Trento, Saunders signs the +4 but a Nick Perkins basket halves the disadvantage of the Happy Casa. In the last seconds no one scores anymore, the referees judge a contact between Visconti and Flaccadori to be correct, Dolomiti Energia wins 78-80.

One figure above all: Brindisi scores 1 of the 7 triples attempted, while the guests finish with 13 out of 29 from long distance.

Top scorer Cameron Reynolds with 24 points plus 10 rebounds and 2 blocks, decisive to keep his team in contact in the first half. Johnathan Williams also did well with 12 points, 4 rebounds and 4 steals.

For Brindisi to report the tests of Nick Perkins (16 + 4 + 3 assists but 7 lost) and Jeremy Chappell (13 + 9 + 3 assists), while Nathan Adrian closes with 10 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists.