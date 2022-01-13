Bradley Cooper: 5 legendary movies to (re) watch immediately on Netflix

Bradley Cooper: A career cloaked in charm

Ever since, in the early 2000s, he made his debut in some compelling brilliant roles in comedies Wet Hot American Summer, 2 wedding singles – Wedding crasher, until the success, in 2009, with Hangover, American actor Bradley Cooper, just turned 47, has had an extraordinary career – cloaked in the charm we know well -. For movies Appearances are deceiving and the Silver lining, both directed by David O. Russell, he had two Oscar nominations, respectively for Best Supporting Actor and Best Actor (for the same role he also gets a Bafta and Golden Globes nomination). But the golden year is 2018, when he makes his directorial and screenwriting debut with A star is Born – in which he also stars with Lady Gaga – a film that won eight Oscar nominations.

Waiting to see him in a few days as the protagonist of the new film by Guillermo Del Toro, Nightmare Alley-The Fair of Illusions (to be released in theaters January 27), in which she plays a scammer merry-go-round who works in complicity with a wicked psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett),

here are five unmissable interpretations of Bradley Cooper on Netflix

Yes Man (2008)

Jim Carrey and Bradley Cooper in Yes Man IPA

An introverted, divorced bank employee (Jim Carrey) rejects all the possibilities of help he is offered. Until he comes across a pamphlet extolling the virtues of the unconditional “yes” as a philosophy of life, which he decides to embrace. In this great comedy inspired by a true story Bradley Cooper plays the faithful friend that accompanies him in his radical change.

Hangover (2009)

A tiger, a baby in the closet, a missing groom … Before being the director of Joker, Todd Phillips was the king of American comedy. This film is the story of cinema’s most phenomenal hangover. When Alan, Stu, Phil and Doug go to Las Vegas to celebrate Doug’s bachelor party, they never expected to have such a crazy adventure.

Appointment with love (2010)

In this ensemble film by Garry Marshall, which intertwines the stories of lovers on Valentine’s Day, Bradley Cooper joins the ranks of talented Ashton Kutcher, Jessica Biel Patrick Dempsey, Julia Roberts and Anne Hathaway. The actor is a bachelor who meets Julia Roberts, a licensed soldier, on a flight.

American Sniper (2014)

Considered to be Clint Eastwood’s biggest hit, American Sniper allows Bradley Cooper to overcome his image as a comedian. Here he plays Chris Kyle – the film is based on his autobiography of the same name -, an American sniper from the Iraq war who is considered a hero in his country. Next to him, Sienna Miller is his wife Taya. This controversial title remains the highest-grossing war film in film history, with $ 547 million at the international box office.

Bradley Cooper in American Sniper (2014) IPA

A Star is Born (2018)

For his directorial debut on the meteoric rise of a young singer, a fallen country star spurred on by his ambitious pygmalion, Bradley Cooper had the bold idea of ​​choosing Lady Gaga for the role of Ally. How can we not see Stefani Germanotta in this character, a brunette from New York who with strength and perseverance will become the blonde Gaga icon? Intense and moving musical film, with which the artist won the Golden Globe and the Oscar for best song Shallow.