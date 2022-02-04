Bradley Cooper after the success of A Star is Born will be the actor and director of a new film

The film will be titled ‘Maestro’ and will tell the story of Broadway composer Leonard Bernstein. Also this time it will be director Bradley Cooper to step into the role of the protagonist, in addition to directing him as a director.

Bradley Cooper back behind the camera trying a new blockbuster later A Star is Born. In 2018 the film with Lady Gaga has consecrated him in the role of director, taking him to the stage of the Oscars for the best soundtrack, the very romantic Shallow. After making arguments for her nude scene in the new Guillermo del Toro movie The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley, Cooper tries again and launches himself towards the direction of a new film which, although it cannot be defined as a sequel, will still have music as the protagonist.

Maestro is the new film by Bradley Cooper

The film will be titled ‘Master‘and will tell the story of the Broadway musical composer Leonard Bernstein. Also this time it will be director Bradley Cooper to step into the role of the protagonist, while the role of his wife and actress Felicia Montealegre has been assigned to Carey Mulligan, the beautiful protagonist of The Great Gatsby with Leonardo Di Caprio. Once again, therefore, we will talk about love and music. It was the same to reveal it Bradley Cooper, speaking to Mahershala Ali as part of Variety’s Actors on Actors project. “Maestro will start shooting in May”, explained the actor and director, clarifying that the film will not be released before 2023.

The direction was to be by Steven Spielberg

According to the initial project, the direction was assigned to Steven Spielberg, while Bradley Cooper he should only have played the role of the protagonist. However, given the resounding success he had in 2018 and the growing passion for the script, he prompted the actor to step forward and ask Spielberg to take his place. “I’ve always felt like I can play an orchestra conductor, but can I do a search on the material and see if I can write and conduct it?”, He would ask.. “He was kind enough to deliver it to me. Working on it is what I’ve been doing for the last four and a half years and finally shooting will start in May ”.