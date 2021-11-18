Bradley Cooper breaks the silence on the alleged flirtation with Lady Gaga: the confession

Bradley Cooper revealed the truth about his special relationship with Lady Gaga for the first time.

Bradley Cooper has broken the silence regarding the numerous rumors that there have been about his alleged flirtation with Lady Gaga, with whom he was the protagonist of A star is born.

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga: the alleged flirtation

After Lady Gaga’s denial, Bradley Cooper also silenced once and for all the indiscretions and hypotheses regarding his alleged flirt with the singer.

The two, during the 2022 Oscars ceremony, had shown such intensity of looks and caresses that they seemed much more than simple and friends and, when a few months later the model Irina Shayk had left the house shared with the actor, they had increased outrageously the allegations regarding a secret relationship between the two.

“During that duet we were just acting”, instead specified the actor, and again: “We conceived that performance as if it were a scene from the film, partly also to make me overcome the anxiety of the live performance (…) It was as if we had just fallen in love, at that moment: it would have been strange to do it on two turned stools. to the public in front of millions of people “.

Bradley Cooper: Irina Shayk

The actor has been linked for 4 years (from 2015 to 2019) to the model Irina Shayk, mother of her daughter Lea De Seine. The couple said goodbye while maintaining peaceful relations for the good of the child:

“I believe that in all good relationships each of us brings the best and the worst, it is simply the nature of being human. Two great people they don’t have to form a large couple “, had declared the model, and again: “We were very lucky to have had the opportunity to experience what we have had.”

Meanwhile, according to rumors that have become increasingly insistent, there could be a rapprochement between the two but there is currently no confirmation on the issue.

Bradley Cooper: private life

Bradley Cooper has been at the center of numerous gossip regarding his alleged love affairs with some of the most famous women in show business: according to rumors, these include Renée Zellweger (from 2009 to 2011), Suki Waterhouse, Olivia Wilde, Zoe Saldana , Cameron Diaz, Denise Richards, Jennifer Lopez, Mélanie Laurent and of course Jennifer Esposito (with whom he married in 2006).