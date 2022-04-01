Bradley Cooper brought a very special woman to the Oscars

The Oscar gala is, without a doubt, a special night. The interpreters of the most acclaimed films in the industry attend in their best outfits, ready to spend a luxurious night. And the choice of the couple that accompanies them that night is not a minor issue, especially for those who are single.

It is the case of the famous Bradley Cooperwho is separated from irina shaykmother of her little daughter, since 2019. However, and as in 2019, in this 94th edition of the awards, she chose to attend accompanied by her mother, Gloria Campano.

