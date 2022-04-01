Bradley Cooper brought a very special woman to the Oscars

The Oscar gala is, without a doubt, a special night. The interpreters of the most acclaimed films in the industry attend in their best outfits, ready to spend a luxurious night. And the choice of the couple that accompanies them that night is not a minor issue, especially for those who are single.

It is the case of the famous Bradley Cooperwho is separated from irina shaykmother of her little daughter, since 2019. However, and as in 2019, in this 94th edition of the awards, she chose to attend accompanied by her mother, Gloria Campano.

The interpreter of Nightmate Alley, despite not being nominated this year in any category, a good company was assured. Of course, his mother is someone very important in his life, to whom he remains very close, especially since the death of his father, which occurred in 2011 due to lung cancer.

The mother-son duo dazzled with the elegance that characterizes them, in addition to their natural beauty that, apparently, goes in the genes. Bradley wore a black tuxedo from Gucciand her mom was on point, in a black dress with lace details, a jacket, and diamond jewelry.

In the 2019 edition, the actor and his mother also arrived together, and at the end of the ceremony, Gloria received a special greeting from Julia Robertswho was serving as presenter: “Well, apparently, that wraps up the 91st Academy Awards,” she said roberts after giving Green Book the award for Best Picture. “I would like to congratulate all the nominees and good night to the mother of Bradley Cooper and to my children, and thanks for watching,” said the actress.

The beautiful relationship between Bradley and his mother is not only expressed in moments of events and celebrations: during the first stage of the pandemic, the actor went through a very strict isolation to take care of the health of Gloria, who is 80 years old and has some health conditions. .

In such a way that the 47-year-old actor, along with his mother and his little daughter Lea, spent a lot of time together without leaving their home for a moment. “I am with my daughter, with my mother and with two dogs, so we have not left the house at any time. My mother is going to be 80 years old very soon and she has a colostomy bag, so I cannot allow anyone to enter here I can’t go out either, because if she gets infected, it’s basically all over for her,” she explained at the time.

The actor of “A star is born” explained that they were in a small house with a backyard, which allowed them to be comfortable and do many activities with the little girl, as if it were a private nursery.

But it seems that his custom is already a trend: at the 94th edition of the Oscars, Bradley Cooper He was not the only one who attended this gala accompanied by his mother: the recently retired Olympic snowboarder had the same choice Shaun White who came accompanied by Cathy White to the Oscars; and rising star from Belfast, Jude Hillalso invited his mother, Shauneen Hilllike your date.