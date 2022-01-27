Bradley Cooper confesses his insecurities | Cinema

garnered great praise after his appearance in Nightmare Alley, yet he wasn’t always the first choice of

In fact, the Mexican director was aiming for Leonardo DiCaprior for the role of Stanton Carlisle, but in the end the famous actor had to hand over the baton to Cooper. During the last Actors on Actors of Variety presented by Amazon Studios, Cooper talked about his insecurities:

The fair of illusions it was an interesting example of my insecurity, because it made me think: “Oh, I guess I’m still the guy who wants to feel part of the group“, Because I had no intention of acting in anything that wasn’t written by me. Then Leonardo DiCaprio left the project and Guillermo del Toro came to me, I still remember thinking: “Oh wow, do people who don’t want to hire me now want me?“, Then I thought:”But of course, I have to accept because I was never allowed to join that group“. It was a mixture of self-doubt and ego. Thank goodness it was an incredible experience in the end.

He later admitted that he had thought about ending acting, even though it eventually came Licorice Pizza from Paul Thomas Anderon: