Bradley Cooper in Italy for the new film as director

Unstoppable Bradley Cooper: after directorial debut for A star is born, the actor goes back behind the camera for the film Master. Great joy for the Italian fans: the shooting will take place in Italy starting from May. The project, by Netflix, leads the 47-year-old to try his hand at another monumental undertaking, after the efforts of the last project The fair of illusions.

He recently flooded the press with statements about the difficulty of shooting the first frontal nude of his career only to leave fans totally disappointed. Actor performances aside, Cooper confessed to fellow Academy Award winner Maheshala Ali about his plans during the chat. Actors on Actors from Variety. “As a child I always wanted to be an orchestra conductor. I was so obsessed with it that I asked Santa for a wand when I was 8. I listened to music, fell in love with the notes and was able to recognize every single passage of a piece, for example Tchaikovsky’s Opera 35 in D major, in the violin concerto. I knew everything perfectly even if in reality I was not familiar with the language of music, of course ».

The genesis of the biopic about musician and conductor Leonard Bernstein had immediately caught the attention of Steven Spielberg that he wanted Cooper to star, but was in the middle of making A star is born at the time and declined the offer, tempting as it was. But he asked him: «I always thought I could play a similar role but could I do some research to see if I can write and direct the story? Would you let me do it? ». The answer was obviously affirmative, he gave him some time and gave him the project and Cooper has been dedicated to it for over four and a half years. But not before seeing a part of the montage of A star is born: in Spielberg he showed the scene in which Jackson and Ally sing Shallow and in that moment she won the dad’s heart ET., who unreservedly entrusted him with the project.

Joining him on the set will be Carey Mulligan, a veteran A promising woman (the gem that brought her one step away from the Academy Award), and Jeremy Strong (Succession).

Before embracing this new adventure, however, Cooper wanted to adapt the epic Paradise lost by John Milton: he wished not only to direct the film adaptation, but also to write it. TO The Hollywood Reporterhowever, he had confessed that two major obstacles made him give up: the budget and special effects.

He later revealed that the real career breakthrough came with American Sniper: from that moment he decided that he would not just be an actor on call, but would like to create the art himself he would serve. “I’ve thought about why the directors I admired weren’t offering me any parts, they had already decided whether or not I was right for a role ». Here, then, is why he has decided to follow a story from start to finish and on his terms only.