Bradley Cooper is unrecognizable as Leonard Bernstein in an upcoming Netflix biopic

Rocio Munoz-Ledo

(CNN) — You’re forgiven if you don’t recognize the white-haired man with glasses smoking a cigarette in these promotional photos. He looks important but vaguely familiar, like a long-lost uncle or the old man who plays chess every day in the park.

Emma Stone’s transformation to be Cruella de Vil

It’s actor Bradley Cooper, under layers of prosthetic makeup, as aging composer Leonard Bernstein in “Maestro,” a biopic currently shooting for Netflix. The streaming service posted the photos Monday on Twitter, where they immediately caused him to look twice.

“Devils! He even has white hair on his arms! How much attention to detail! Whoever is the hair/makeup artist on that movie needs to win some major awards,” one user gushed on the network.

Cooper, 47, is also directing the film, a follow-up to “A Star is Born.” She co-stars Carey Mulligan as Bernstein’s wife, Felicia Montealegre, and Jeremy Strong (Kendall Roy on “Succession”) as critic John Gruen.

Carey Mulligan and Bradley Cooper in “Master.”

The new publicity photos also show Cooper as a younger Bernstein, sharing a smile with Mulligan’s Montealegre.

A legend in the world of musical theater, Bernstein was best known for composing the music for “West Side Story,” the 1957 Broadway show that spawned the 1961 film and Steven Spielberg’s recent remake. He died in 1990 at the age of 72.

American composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein in 1970.

Not much is known yet about “Maestro,” which is set to be released in 2023. The Internet Movie Database says it is “Leonard and Felicia’s complex love story, a story that spans more than 30 years, from the moment they first met. They met in 1946 at a party and it continues through two engagements, a marriage of 25 years and three children.

Spielberg is one of the film’s producers, as is filmmaker Martin Scorsese. According to Variety, production on the film began this month.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.