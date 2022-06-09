Bradley Cooper kisses one of the most desired men

That Bradley Cooper has been caught kissing someone in the middle of the street is not surprising, since he is one of the most handsome actors in the Hollywood industry. The protagonist of ‘A star is born’ was married to Jennifer Esposito, had a daughter with model Irina Shayk, and had a brief romance with Zoe Saldana and René Zellweger. In addition, some rumors have claimed that the handsome actor could have been involved with Jennifer Garner, Ana de Armas and Jennifer López… yes, three women who have had a relationship with Ben Affleck. Coincidence?… we don’t know.

Likewise, he was also credited with a torrid romance with Lady Gaga with whom he starred in the movie “A Star Is Born” in 2018. However, they have denied this rumor on countless occasions, arguing that the chemistry they saw on stage was pure acting. But after some time away from romance, the actor has been seen kissing an attractive man on the streets of New York. Although Cooper’s love list only featured female names, the truth is that actor Matt Bomer, famous for his roles in ‘The Sinner’ and ‘Magic Mike’, has been the handsome man with whom he has been linked in the last days.



Bradley Cooper and Matt Bomer

Although the news is very scandalous, given that Bomer is openly homosexual, the reality is that this kiss is part of one of the scenes in the movie ‘Maestro’, a film based on the life of composer Leonard Bernstein (1918-1990) . The musician gained great international recognition for his artistic gifts, for having been a principal assistant at the New York Philharmonic at the age of 25 and for having composed the music for the musical ‘West Side Story’, at the beginning of the decade. In addition to emphasizing the composer’s professional virtues, this new film production will reveal the most personal and intimate part of his life, and how he lived as an openly gay man in the 1970s, after having previously married Felicia Montealegre and have three children with her.

For obvious reasons, both actors have become the envy of many, since both Cooper and Bomer fans would give anything to kiss their idols as they have done for this film. But don’t worry, there won’t be any kind of rumor after the film, since Matt Bomer has been married to Simon Halls since 2011, with whom he has three beautiful children, and Bradley has been seen very close to his ex-partner, the model Irina Shayk, in recent months.

This new Bradley Cooper film will be produced and distributed by Netflix, with a release date of next year 2023. To announce this new project, ‘The Giant of Streaming’ published four very revealing images that show the impressive characterization and make-up process that Bradley Cooper has had to go through to play the composer at over 60 years of age.