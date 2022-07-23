Bradley Cooper once asked Jessica Biel if she should do ‘Silver Linings Playbook’

ads

Actor Bradley Cooper furthered his status on Hollywood’s A-list by starring in the critical and commercial success Silver Linings playbook. But Cooper was initially a bit hesitant to make the film because of its director David O. Russell.

But his A team Co-star Jessica Biel helped Cooper make a decision.

How Bradley Cooper ended up in ‘Silver Linings Playbook’

BradleyCooper | Ian West/Getty Images

Silver Linings Playbook was a David O. Russell project adapted from the best-selling novel of the same name. It starred Bradley Cooper as a young man living with a personality disorder who is released from a mental institution.

The project was a financial success, grossing $236 million at the box office and earning several Oscar nominations. It also earned Cooper’s co-star Jennifer Lawrence an Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Cooper ended up starring in the film after a conversation with Russell.

“I met David on the phone about another project, while The fighter was on the job And then that project fell apart, and then he asked me to read the (Silver Linings Playbook) script. He doesn’t offer it to me, he just asks me to read it,” Cooper once told Deadline.

But when their schedules opened up, Russell officially asked Cooper to be a part of the project.

“And I thought, ‘Well, aren’t they going to shoot in October?’ He said, ‘Yes,'” Cooper recalled. “I said, ‘Well, I finish the last week of September.’ He said, ‘Can you come on the weekends?’ So I did. And then I drove from Schenectady to Philadelphia, and a week later we’re on camera, and I’ve got a bag of garbage running through the streets of Philadelphia.”

Bradley Cooper asked Jessica Biel for advice on working with David O. Russell

Russell is known for his sometimes controversial treatment of his actors. As most of you know, he even once made Amy Adams cry when they collaborated on american hustle.

This raised some concerns for Cooper about working with the director. To help him make a firm decision, he went to his A team co-star Jessica Biel for advice. Since Biel previously worked with Russell, The Hangover Star felt like she could give him an idea of ​​what to expect.

“The reputation that preceded it for me was stellar. I spoke with Jessica Biel, with whom she had been The A-Team with, and I said, ‘You know, I think I could do this David Russell movie,’ and she was like, ‘Run. Don’t walk towards it. She made a movie that didn’t even go out with him, actually, and she loved him,” Cooper said.

He also consulted the Scott Pilgrim vs. the world to actor Jason Schwartzman for more advice on this. Schwartzman echoed Biel’s sentiments that Russell is wonderful to work with, solidifying an already sealed deal.

“So I was going to do it anyway, but I was even more excited to find out what it would be like. I had an instinct that it was going to be special in that way, and I wasn’t wrong. It’s a unique way to make a movie, and I would love to make every movie like that,” she said.

Bradley Cooper and David O. Russell became brothers after several collaborations

Cooper and Russell enjoyed working together so much that they collaborated on two more projects. Apart from silver liningsthey would also work together in the movies Happiness Y american hustle. This is largely due to the link the alley of nightmares star developed with Russell.

“Now he is like my brother. That’s not just because he’s here, or because we’re doing this interview. It’s just the truth. I love working with David so much. Every day, I remind myself: ‘You have the opportunity to work with the best director there is. And he asks you to collaborate with him,’” Cooper said.

RELATED: Bradley Cooper embraced sobriety because he thought it would ‘sabotage’ his life

ads