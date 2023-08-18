Entertainment

Bradley Cooper opens up about his drug addiction

actor bradley cooper, who came together not many years ago Lady Gaga In a star is bornhas been the hero of an honest interview he talked about one of the most difficult steps, The interpreter mentions the drug and alcohol addiction that he went through many years ago and from which he has now fully recovered.



,As far as alcohol and drugs go, yes, but fame has nothing to do with it“, answer Bradley Cooper Regarding this addiction. Instead of drinking and using illegal substances to get into Hollywood, Interpreter blames other issues that he mentions later.

But a television commercial and several years of work as an assistant in film and television helped him move on: “I’m lucky I got sober at 29 and have been sober at almost 20. When I was in the Dell Computers ad, I felt like I took a big step forward.,

The case that almost forced him to end his life and plunge into a cycle of drugs and alcohol he was the one Achilles tendon injury and the abandonment of Alias, a series from which he was fired in 2003: On one occasion, during a party he hit his head on the floor because he could not stand what people thought of him: “I always felt like a stranger. It was on my mind. I realized that I would not be able to live up to my potential and that scared me a lot.Luckily everything has changed now and Hollywood has put them where they deserve.

