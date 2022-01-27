Bradley Cooper reveals filming start date for his next film

Filming will begin in May on Maestro, actor Bradley Cooper’s second film as director, who took over from Steven Spielberg

Bradley Cooperback from The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alleythe last work of Guillermo Del Toro, based on the noir novel by William Lindsay Gresham Nightmare Alley (published by Sellerio) and already brought to the screens in 1947 by Edmund Goulding, in a version in which the protagonist was played by a magnetic Tyrone Power, and by the role of producer Jon Peters in Licorice Pizza by Paul Thomas Anderson, who, despite the limited duration of his scenes – about seven minutes – could earn him his ninth Academy Award nomination, confirmed, in the latest installment of the series Actors on Actorspublished by Variety – A Conversation with Mahershala Ali (Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for Moonlight And Green Book), which is filming his next directorial project, titled Master – the second after A Star Is Bornin which he was engaged in the role of director, screenwriter, producer and lead actor, will begin starting next May.

The film, soon in theaters, will later be available on Netflix. The film tells the long-running love story born between the legendary conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein and the actress and dancer Felicia Montealegre. The protagonists will be played by Bradley Cooper himself and Carey Mulligan (An Education, Promising Young Woman). Cooper takes over from Steven Spielberg, originally the designated director, following the success of the remake A Star Is Bornin which the love between an aspiring singer and a rock star on the avenue of sunset is indelibly intertwined with the destinies of their respective careers, a job that has only fueled the actor’s interest in directing and writing, and not alone.

Read also Netflix will produce Bradley Cooper’s biopic about Leonard Bernstein

Speaking of this rotation, Bradley Cooper claims to have told Spielberg:

I’ve always dreamed of becoming a conductor, maybe I could do my research and see if I can write and conduct it. Would you let me do it? […] Steven has many interests, so when he chooses one project, the others will be on standby. I think in his heart he knew it would be some time before filming began. He was really kind to give me this opportunity, and that’s what I’ve been doing for the past four and a half years. We will start shooting in May.

Bradley Cooper also explained, in the continuation of the conversation with Ali, the reason why this project attracted him so much: “As a child I dreamed of one day becoming an orchestra conductor. It was an obsession. When I was eight, I asked Santa to give me a wand. I spent my time listening to music. I fell in love with it, and I memorized every single moment of a piece, for example the Concerto for violin and orchestra op. 35 in D major of Tchaikovsky. I was able to do and dream all this with the impression, inside me, that I knew everything about the subject, although obviously not speaking the same language.. “

Now, Bradley Cooper is called to convey this great passion of his through the screen. And since the filming of Masterwhose release is expected in 2023, will not start before May, we will have to wait before seeing even a small excerpt.