Bradley Cooper reveals the moment in which Steven Spielberg entrusted him with the direction of Maestro

Bradley Cooper will be the director of the film Master, a project dedicated to the life of Leonard Bernstein, and the star revealed what happened when he met Steven Spielberg, getting the chance to be engaged behind the camera instead.

The actor, during an apparition to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, spoke of his obsession with conductors from the beginning and shared some details of his experience.

Answering questions from the host, Bradley Cooper said: “When I was 8 I asked Santa for a conductor’s baton because I was obsessed with classical music. I spent hundreds of hours practicing“. The actor then continued his story by explaining:”Steven Spielberg was aware of this obsession“. Cooper said that during his studies he had the opportunity to create a character, choosing an orchestra conductor, and wrote a monologue. Spielberg then contacted him:”He said to me ‘Is there this project called Maestro that I could direct, would you be available to read the script and maybe play the protagonist?’. And I didn’t know anything about Leonard Bernstein. I said ‘You know, I just wrote and directed this movie, and that’s what I really want to do, will you be the director of this project?’. And he told me ‘Probably not’“.

Cooper then organized a preview screening of his directorial debut for the master of cinema: “I said ‘Well, can I show you A Star Is Born, and if you like it, could I do some research on Leonard Bernstein and try to figure out what the story might be?’ I’ll never forget it: he arrived, sat there and I showed him the film. And it was there in the front row, it’s a pretty huge screen. And we got to the scene where Jackson calls Ally on stage, the biggest in the movie. And just as she is on her way up, Spielberg gets up and thinks ‘Oh, is she going to the bathroom right now?’ I thought ‘Here, it’s over. If he’s going to the bathroom at this point in the film … ‘. He gets up, comes towards me, and I was lowering my head. Immediately afterwards I perceive that he is looking at me and he says to me ‘You will direct Master!’. It was a fantastic moment“.

Bradley Cooper, in addition to being the director of the film, will write the screenplay for the project in collaboration with Josh Singer, author of First Man. The cast will also include Carey Mulligan and Jeremy Strong.