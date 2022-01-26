Bradley Cooper, scheduled to start filming for Maestro

After A star was born, Bradley Cooper back behind the camera with Master. This 2022 will certainly be a year that the actor will remember as one of the richest of his career.

Protagonist for Guillermo Del Toro from The fair of illusionsan extraordinary cameo in Licorice Pizza by Paul Thomas Anderson, and now a new direction with the blessing of Steven Spielberg.

He should have been the director of West Side Story to bring the life of Leonard Bernsteinthe great composer and conductor who signed the scores of the musical brought back to the big screen by Spielberg this year.

However, given the many commitments of the tireless young director of 75, and Cooper’s interest in the biopic, the actor in this case will split again to be also in the chair of command.

Bradley Cooper will then give face and soul to Leonard Bernstein, also renewing his love affair with music. Alongside him, in the role of Bernstein’s wife Felicia Montealegre, we will find Carey Mulligananother actress who has repeatedly flirted with the seven notes in her films.

How Bradley Cooper convinced Spielberg he told Variety himself.

“I always thought that I could play a conductor, but I was curious to find out if I would also be able to direct a film about an orchestra conductor. I did my research and asked Steven if he could let me do it. He has a thousand interests and when he dedicates himself to a project everyone else goes on hiatus and I think he knew he wouldn’t get his hands on Maestro for a while. “

Spielberg meanwhile worked on his semi-autobiographical film, The Fabelmansjust so as not to be idle.

Bradley Cooper will go to the set in May with Master, of course with the production of Steven Spielberg. There is no release date set yet, however the film is already firmly in the hands of Netflix, which will likely hold it for the 2023 festival season.