Bradley Cooper surprises with transformation for Netflix movie

The American actor Bradley Cooper surprises with his unrecognizable appearance after characterizing the musician Leonard Bernstein for his next film “Maestro”, which will be produced by Netflix.

The first images of the actor in his new leading role were published by the streaming company on his Twitter account, with a brief message that reads “from the set (filming) of Maestro.”

Although there are images where the 47-year-old interpreter can be recognized, Internet users reacted surprised to see a very old Cooper in some of the released shots.

Actor Bradley Cooper in his role in the new Netflix movie. (Capture Instagram / Netflix)
“Maestro” will be a biographical film about the life of the creator of “West Side Story”, who is also considered one of the first musical composers to be recognized internationally. The piece has been co-written and is directed by Cooper himself and will focus on the sentimental relationship of the Broadway musician with his wife, Felicia.

The film, in which the British actress will also participate Carey Mulliganis produced by Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg, who precisely directed the latest version of “West Side Story” for the big screen.

