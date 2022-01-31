Bradley Cooper was ready to quit acting before landing the role in Licorice Pizza

After revealing not only that the Bradley Cooper nude scene in The fair of illusions was quite difficult to make, but also that he was able to “snatch” Steven Spielberg the direction of the sequel to A star is born (aka the movie Master, in which however there will not be Lady Gaga), the 47-year-old actor revealed he was one step away from leaving the acting world forever in 2020. That was at least until he was offered a role in the film Licorice Pizza, whose acting performance of Cooper led to him receiving an AI nomination SAG Awards 2022 for Best Supporting Actor.

“The reason I haven’t stopped acting is Paul Thomas Anderson”, Cooper said in an interview with Variety during which he said he had to thank the director of Licorice Pizza, without which his career would have ended. “When he called me to take part, perhaps, in his film, I thought I would do anything to be there”, continued the actor of Hangover who in Anderson’s film plays the role of Jon Peters, a film producer who in real life had a relationship with Barbra Streisand for nearly a decade. An enchanting film, in whose cast also appear, among others, Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman and Sean Penn.

“During the filming of Nightmare Alley I was able to grow a beard and Searchlight was praying I didn’t get Covid, because then we had to go back and continue The fair of illusions», Said Bradley who, inside the film, is almost unrecognizable with his pseudo hippy guru look. “This was the first film after COVID,” continued Irina Shayk’s ex-partner, proud of not having left the world of acting as he had promised himself to do.

What they were the reasons that led Bradley Cooper to seriously consider the idea of ​​saying goodbye to his acting career have not been disclosed, however.

