Brad’s special dedication to Gwyneth

Gwyneth Paltrow turned 49 and for the occasion, in addition to the best wishes from all of Hollywood, from Demi Moore to Julia Roberts, she received a very special and heartfelt dedication from her husband, producer Brad Falchuk. “There are the obvious things, that she is beautiful, that she is funny, that she likes things the way she likes them, when she likes them. Who is always busy, but also always has time for you “: wrote Falchuk speaking of his wife, in a post on Instagram.” But the two things that really stand out is that she notices things. And it acts, ”added the director of“ American Horror Story ”who married the actress in 2018.

Gwyneth Paltrow, a special woman

“For example, he might notice that you need a hug and give you a great one. He may notice that you are hungry and make yourself a delicious egg sandwich. He may notice that there is injustice. That there are people who abuse others and she will stand up for the victims, even if it is scary. Even if she was a victim too. He will notice that birthdays matter and therefore he will always show up at your party with a great gift. I could go on and on. For real. It’s Gwyneth’s birthday. We notice her as she notices us every day. And we celebrate it because if there is anyone who deserves to be celebrated it’s you, Gwyneth. ‘

The naked photo

Gwyneth Paltrow respected tradition by showing herself naked in a photo shared on Instagram on her 49th birthday. For some time the actress has been in the habit of celebrating the years with a photo without veils, which invariably conquers her fans.

Gwyneth pictured posted for her 49th birthday
Gwyneth pictured posted for her 49th birthday

TagsBrad FalchukGwyneth Paltrow

