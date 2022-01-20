Braglia to TMW: «Blessin? Confirms that 777 Partners follows a different line from the past “

“For me it reflects a programming that has ownership in mind and the ds is right from my point of view, although it does not reflect a cliché of a certain management line we are used to”. To the microphones of Tuttomercatoweb.com, Simone Braglia commented on the choice of Alexander Blessin as the new coach by Genoa. The hero of Anfield Road explains: «I appreciate being persistent in following their line: I repeat, perhaps it is not part of our Italian football habits but in the globalized world it is now so. I am pleased that there is a different line from the past ».

Braglia is not convinced of what happened before the appointment of the new coach: «I did not like the fact that Konko was appointed to manage the temporariness. I would have expected the Primavera coach Chiappino. If the choice depended on the 777 fund it was wrong. Thus, some problems have arisen at the level of relationships and balances. The Genoa youth sector is one of the best in Italy, there is a technical value. It was a questionable choice, if not downright wicked, from the point of view of respect. I don’t know who made the decision, but I don’t think Sbravati, the head of the youth sector, indicated it, precisely in compliance with the hierarchies ».



