Brahim Diaz, Spezia is back: looking for a raise to keep the number 10 shirt, Milan need certainties | First page

Another opportunity, to start again, to leave a mark. Stefano Pioli thinks about confirming Brahim Diaz behind the striker, in the tried and tested 4-2-3-1 that will challenge Spezia on Monday evening. There is a choice up front, the blanket is not short like in the defensive department and in the middle of the field, but barring surprises, number 10 will still receive the starting shirt, as has already happened 15 times out of 18 in the championship. A further injection of confidence for a player who has always been at the center of the project, but thanks to the covid, has experienced a season of lights and shadows. And now he has to turn around.

THE SPICE IS BACK – The one of the first leg, last September 25th, it was the Spaniard’s third and last goal in the league. A valuable three-point goal in the final, after Verde had equalized Daniel Maldini’s initial advantage. From that moment on, the goblin from Malaga died, in the next 11 league games he only scored 2 assists, against Genoa and Salernitana. Too little for a player of his qualities, for a number 10, not just for the shirt he has on his shoulders. Milan strongly wanted his confirmation, now they expect the leap in quality.

EXPECTATIONS – Maldini and Pioli have no doubts about the choice made, they are aware that the growth path passes through some road accident, an ambitious club like Milan, however, needs to find certainties. He wants to understand if Brahim, who returned from Real Madrid in the summer on a costly two-year loan (3 million euros, 1.5 per season) with the right of redemption set at 22 million euros and counter-redemption in favor of the blancos of 27 million euros, could deserve the investment. May it be the future.