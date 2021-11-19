When it comes to mental health, the issue is always extremely delicate, especially by consulting the data on the matter. These show that about one million Italians are affected by dementia, with about 600,000 subjects suffering from Alzheimer’s.

In this regard, the medical sector is fighting loudly to ensure that prevention becomes a healthy habit to intercept these phenomena in advance. Therefore, in addition to a healthy and moderate lifestyle, it would be advisable to monitor one’s state of health regularly.





From clinical tests, for example, we may find that not shaky memory but this spy could announce Alzheimer’s as early as 20 years in advance.

In the course of the article, however, we will focus on the identification of some secondary symptoms highlighted by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità.

Brain and memory could be shattered by ignoring these symptoms of dementia.

Dementia is a syndrome that interferes with cognitive abilities to the point of compromising the usual daily activities. The primary symptoms of dementia would be categorized as “cognitive”, ie those that express the direct consequence of cognitive decline.

These could be identified in memory deficits, language disorders, impaired motor activities and agnosia, or difficulty in recognizing objects.

Instead, BPDS are those categorized as secondary symptoms, that is, those that would encompass the sphere of perception, mood and behavior. The presence of these symptoms would have been found in 25% to 90% of patients with dementia.

Frequent states of anxiety, sleep disturbances, wandering and disorientation would be identifiable as BPDS. Personality disorders such as indifference, excessive irritability and disinhibition should be added, together with attitudes such as verbal or physical aggression and states of constant agitation. Brain and memory could be shattered by ignoring these symptoms of dementia.

The earliest signs

Generally, the symptoms that would appear first would be those relating to the affective sphere. These would therefore include states of anxiety, worry and sadness.

On the other hand, symptoms related to behavioral disorders (delusions, agitation and confusion in recognition) seem to manifest themselves at a more advanced stage.

However, in some cases, BPDS may not necessarily be linked to the severity of the disease’s progress.

This is the case with vascular dementia (VaD) in which the complexity of the dementia does not appear to affect BPDS.

In other cases, such as Lewy body dementia (LBD) and Alzheimer’s, secondary symptoms would tend to increase as the situation worsens.

However, without creating alarmism, symptoms such as those just described could depend on transient situations such as physical stress. For any kind of perplexity it is always advisable to refer to the opinion of an expert.

Deepening

To prevent colon cancer, we shouldn’t ignore this simple gesture after the age of 50