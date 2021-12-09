Brain and neurons fire quickly with 10 minutes of this moderate activity

The supreme good for each of us is health, in fact, as they say, when you are in good health you have everything. This is an absolute truth, being well and feeling fit makes us more beautiful, more confident of ourselves in work and personal relationships. To obtain physical well-being, we start from the table following a healthy and balanced diet. Perhaps using typically seasonal products in order to ensure genuine and fresh food. In this way we will be able to meet the needs of our organism at any time of the year. For example, we will bring to the table a full of vitamin D and antioxidants with this typically autumn soup. But to enjoy all-round well-being, a little physical activity should be combined with a balanced diet, especially after lunch or dinner.

In this regard, here is how many minutes we should walk to dispose of a glass of wine or 3 chocolates and control diabetes. Furthermore, it would seem that physical activity can positively affect not only the body but also the psyche, keeping it active. In fact, the brain and neurons are activated quickly with 10 minutes of this moderate activity.

According to a study, there appears to be a link between moderate-intensity running and some effects on the brain. In particular, the acute effect of a single period of moderate-intensity running on mood and brain mechanisms was examined. Participants completed both a 10-minute running session on a treadmill and a rest control session. Two-dimensional mood was then assessed before and after the sessions. The results showed that running resulted in a progressive increase in arousal and level of pleasure compared to the rest control session. Therefore, acute moderate-intensity running can induce positive mood by improving neuronal activation in areas involved in mood control and regulation. Finally, these results highlight the benefits that running has on both cognition and pleasant mood.

At this point, from the results of the aforementioned study, it is appropriate to say mens sana in corpore sano. Keeping fit, running, in addition to decreasing the waistline and making our legs more toned, helps the brain to produce good mood and positive energy. With running, therefore, the benefits are manifold as it strengthens the bone structure and counteracts osteoporosis and joint pains that occur with age. It also keeps the heart in shape by reducing the risks of high blood pressure. In short, the benefits are truly manifold and from the results of this study we have one more reason to devote ourselves to running. Especially if you need to find a good mood.

However, for those who prefer a less dynamic activity, an hour a day of this indoor or outdoor activity could reduce bad cholesterol and triglycerides.