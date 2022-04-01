Brain infarctions would be linked to cases of covid-19, doctors say

Dallas- Shunda Williams was recovering from pneumonia covid-19 last year at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas, still in need of oxygen, when he realized he couldn’t hold his fork.

“My hand did this,” said Williams, 46, holding her right hand and then dropping it, in her Dallas apartment recently.

“I had no control over her. She would fall down and be left hanging.”

After several tests and an MRI scan, a doctor told her she had suffered “10 mini-infarcts” in her brain, Williams said.

Although there is no way to know for sure, the doctor believes the virus contributed to that condition along with his other ailments, including diabetes, he said.

More than two years after the SARS-CoV-2 virus emerged, doctors and scientists are still trying to determine to what extent the infection raises the risk of stroke and for how long.

The chance of having a stroke around the time of infection is relatively low—1.4%, according to a meta-analysis of 61 studies—but it can take weeks or months to recover.

Williams finally returned home to be with her 12-year-old daughter, Zaniya, after spending six weeks hospitalized, first for the virus and then to rehabilitate from heart attacks.

Now a study published on February 7 in the digital version of Natural Medicine indicates that the increased risk of heart attack can be maintained during the first year after becoming ill with covid-19.

The analysis compared 153,760 patients treated in the Veterans Affairs network with people who did not contract the virus, and found that the probability of suffering a stroke during the first year was 52% higher, resulting in four additional strokes per every 1,000 patients.

Although heart attacks were more likely to occur in people who were severely ill, they also occurred in people who had mild symptoms and did not require hospitalization, said Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, lead author of the study and director of research and development at Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System in Missouri.

“That is very important because it is about the majority of people who get sick with covid-19.”

“One of the implications of what was observed in the study is that we now have to start thinking about covid-19 as a cardiovascular risk factor.”

Although the findings published in Nature Medicine are intriguing, they don’t show whether the heart attacks occurred shortly after infection or within the first year, warns Dr. James de Lemos, a professor of cardiology at UT Southwestern Medical Center Dallas, who is studying the relationship between virus and cardiovascular risk.

“This study raises the possibility that there may be effects that last longer than we would have anticipated,” de Lemos said.

“But more studies are needed to determine if this is the case, and if so, it seems that the risk is very small.”

A short-term risk of stroke has also been seen in patients who have had other heavy infections such as influenza and sepsis, says Dr. Mitchell Elkind, a professor of neurology and epidemiology at Columbia University in New York City and a scholar of stroke. and infectious diseases.

For example, studies have shown that having a stroke is more likely in the first few months after sepsis, he said.

“I think it fits with what we’ve been seeing in relation to covid.”

The causes of stroke and other cardiovascular diseases are still being analyzed, but they seem to be related in part to the inflammatory effect of SARS-CoV-2 in the body, including inside blood vessels, says de Lemos.

By irritating the lining of the vessels, inflammation can encourage blood clots to form, he said.

Another study of 37,379 adults over 65 with covid-19 found that the highest probability of stroke occurred within the first three days after diagnosis, when it was 10 times higher.

After 15 to 28 days, that probability dropped rapidly to just 9% compared to the control period, according to results published Feb. 3 in the journal Neurology.

The Neurology and Nature Medicine studies stopped receiving patients in early 2021, before the vaccine was widely distributed.

Dr. Gabriel de Erausquin, a neurologist who studies persistent COVID-19 and the brain at the University of Texas Health Sciences Center at San Antonio, said he was not surprised by the Nature Medicine findings as he has seen “ unexpected cerebral infarcts in relatively young or healthy people”.

Those adults are generally middle-aged and don’t have obvious risk factors like diabetes or obesity, he said.

De Erausquin does not see patients hospitalized for the virus, but says the heart attacks he has seen occur “generally during the recovery period, and by that I mean in the months after the acute infection.”

After suffering her mini-heart attacks, Shunda Williams spent three weeks in hospital rehab and another two months at home.

At the hospital, Williams has been working on reversing the weakness in her right arm and leg and her balance so she can bathe and dress safely, said Jason Mathew, an occupational therapist at Texas Health Dallas.

Mathew remembers Williams for his wide smile and his steadfast determination to get well.

“What she was worried about was going home to be with her daughter and be able to take care of her.”

Anyone who has had COVID-19 should alert their doctor to prevent other risk factors, such as checking their blood pressure, said Dr. Al-Aly, an author of the Nature Medicine study.

But Elkind doesn’t think the virus should be considered a long-term risk factor, since any vulnerability is likely to be short-term, he says.

Furthermore, according to Elkind, “it remains a highly unlikely event.”

Instead, people should focus on eating healthy, exercising and getting regular medical checkups, like getting their blood pressure checked, says Elkind, the former president of the American Heart Association.

Specialists from UT Southwestern conducted a study published this year in the American Heart Journal that concluded that the percentage of patients with uncontrolled high blood pressure increased from 15% to 19% compared to before the pandemic.

Williams’ recovery hasn’t been easy, even after he returned home in April of last year.

“When I was there (in the hospital) with covid-19, I was like, ‘Oh my God, please don’t take me. I have a 12 year old daughter to take care of. Just let me out of here.’”

