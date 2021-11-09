Brainard for Post-Powell, Fed vs. Meme Stocks, and Evergrande By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – The era of Jerome Powell at the head of the Federal Reserve may be coming to an end sooner than expected, as is that of many members of the US central bank (including Vice-President R.Clarida) who are facing the deadline of end of mandate between the end of this year and the beginning of next year.

If treasury secretary, and former Fed number one, Janet Yellen praised Powell’s work in the past by promoting his re-election, the president of the United States would be betting on Leal Brainard, one of the most dovish members of the FOMC, according to a indiscretion arrived from Bloomberg.

Brainard, who joined the Fed in 2014 by appointment of Obama and already a candidate for the Biden government treasury secretary, could count on more homogeneous support from the Dems, many of which consider a change at the top of the most important bank in the world necessary. .

The chair of the Financial Stability Committee, in fact, was one of the main authors of the Fed’s change of strategy towards the broader goal of full employment and is currently the only Democrat on the bank’s board.

Securities-meme risk for stability

In addition to the full names, in the latest Financial Stability Report the Fed highlighted the risks deriving from the new trading platforms and the Chinese credit bubble that is blowing up the most insolvent real estate companies one after the other.

This year’s meme-title rush, such as GameStop (NYSE 🙂 and AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE :), has had a “limited” impact on financial stability, but for the central bank it’s an area of a market that must be “monitored carefully” as new traders, who tend to be very young, have “higher levels of debt” and often “invest in options”, two factors that “could amplify losses in a recession”.

“Episodes of strong risk appetite may continue to evolve as social media interacts with retail traders, and the consequences may be difficult to predict,” the report reads. “A potentially destabilizing outcome could emerge if the high risk appetite among retail investors were to translate into more moderate levels.”

The increase in volatility due to the phenomenon of “meme stocks” could endanger financial stability, and “more frequent episodes of greater volatility may require further measures to ensure the resilience of the system”, reads the warning from Marriner S. Eccles Building.

Beware of the Chinese bubble

With the Communist Party Congress underway in Beijing until Thursday, the Fed then pointed to the current instability in the Chinese real estate market as “a potential threat to global financial stability”, given “the importance of Chinese growth to China. world economy “.

Corporate and local government debt is “large and growing,” the Fed report showed, and new tightening measures on the real estate sector “have the potential to further stress some highly indebted companies,” such as China. Evergrande (HK 🙂 and Kaisa Group Holdings (HK :), with $ 1 billion of maturities due to be repaid this week.