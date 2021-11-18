Changing some habits, particularly in light of the drastic changes that occurred during the pandemic, could be indicative of some pathological mental states. This is the case, for example, of the increase in anxiety and depressive disorders that could be associated with some subtle but particularly significant changes for mental health. A recent study led by Iowa State University highlighted an interesting association between lifestyle and possible effect on mental health. Brain and neurons are short-circuited in those who notice this change in the body and below we see what it is.

The possible causes of an alteration

There are many conditions that can alter the functioning of some brain areas and have an impact on a person’s life. In some cases it is a matter of neuronal decay and loss of cognitive functions as we explained in the article: “The brain is slowing down and misses in those who misread these common words”. Conditions such as neuronal deterioration can be registered not only through memory loss. Sometimes it is certain body movements that are the wake-up call for dementia. However, the alterations do not only affect an aging process, but can be an expression of other and different clinical conditions. This is the case, for example, with mood disorders or those related to anxiety.

Brains and neurons are short-circuited in anyone who notices this change in the body

A recent scientific study investigated some of the effects that lifestyle changes resulting from the recent pandemic have had on the population. Thanks to the data collection carried out on a large sample of participants, the scientists were able to collect extremely interesting information. The researchers verified how the dynamic changes in physical activity, due to the different restrictions to fight the contagion, have impacted on mental health. Researchers have conducted several studies to verify how a predominantly sedentary life can affect the mental health of individuals.

In the first phase of the restrictions due to the Covid 19 pandemic, many participants reported increased feelings of anxiety, depression and loneliness. In subsequent monitoring, subjects showed adaptation and improvement over the eight-week period. However, people for whom sitting times remained high reported an increase in symptoms attributable to the aforementioned anxiety, depression and loneliness. From these data, the researchers pointed out that it is possible to find an association between a sedentary lifestyle and mental health. This is extremely different from claiming that sitting causes depression, they point out.

It is possible that, in general, a particularly sedentary life has effects on mental well-being that it is useful to investigate in more detail over time. It is no coincidence that several studies have shown that an active lifestyle is good for body and mind. The data collected, therefore, offer an interesting starting point for reflection on the habits that everyone could adopt in their daily life.

