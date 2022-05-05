Brains of Covid patients risk aging by 20 years

People hospitalized for covid they may lose up to 10 IQ points in the six months following the infection, or an intellectual loss equal to the cognitive decline experienced on average from 50 to 70 years. While it is currently unclear how permanent this cognitive impairment is, given the large number of severely affected individuals worldwide, the overall impact could be enormous. This was revealed by a study conducted at the University of Cambridge and anticipated by New Scientist.

Experts compared the outcome of several cognitive tests performed six months after infection on 46 patients hospitalized for covid, comparing them with the outcome of cognitive tests performed on a control population of 66,000 individuals. Several cognitive ‘failures’ emerged in those recovered from covid, from the reduction of information processing speed to the reduction of language comprehension skills.

Previous studies have also shown that covid affects the ability to use sugar as ‘gasoline’ by neural areas that are neuralgic for attention, working memory, problem solving. Covid is likely to promote cognitive decline in various ways, for example by damaging the brain from over-reacting to the immune system or because the infection causes micro bleeding or micro ischemia in different neural areas. It remains to be seen how permanent this damage is and what the long-term resilience is.

In any case, the action of the covid on the brain is not negligible“In England alone, 40,000 people have been in ICU for covid, which means post-covid cognitive deficits can affect a large number of people around the world,” points out Adam Hampshire of Imperial College London, who led another study involving over 80 thousand individuals. Published in the magazine EClinicalMedicinethe study highlights different cognitive deficits among those recovered from the covid compared to peers in the control group.