Brains with Parkinson’s show functional changes before symptoms develop

This opens the door to the development of new biomarkers and neuroprotective therapies that detect affected people early.

Microscopic image of dendritic spines, the area of ​​the neuron where synapses occur. The differences in the morphology of the dopaminergic fibers between a control group (upper image) and an experimental group (lower image) are observed. Photo: Top University of Navarra.

Researchers from Cima and the University Clinic of Navarra have identified several altered proteins in animal models with early Parkinson’s disease, even before there is neuronal degeneration and symptoms are present.

The results, published in the journal Brainopen the door to the future development of biomarkers that help to detect early the people with this neurodegenerative pathology and to develop treatments for this phase of the disease.

Parkinson’s is diagnosed when there is already a loss of up to 50-60% of dopaminergic neurons, a process that causes the disease. Therefore, the scientists developed an animal model to detect the evolution neuron from the initial states.

“Four weeks after inducing the disease, the rats showed a 30% dopaminergic loss, although they had not developed any symptoms. In that presymptomatic phase is when the neuron dopaminergic is dying en masse without us knowing it and it is the one in which we are interested in acting”, explains María Cruz Rodríguez-Oroz, director of the Neurosciences Program at Cima and the Department of Neurology of the University of Navarra.

It is known that the synapse, the brain area responsible for communication between neurons, is the one that consumes the most energy. “It is the first thing that fails in neuronal damage, so we focus on studying the mechanisms that underlie these synaptic changes,” the expert told the SINC Agency.

“Using complex imaging and physiology techniques, we confirm that some early functional changes occur, others later, and, finally, structural modifications that coincide with the process of neuronal death. All this before the motor manifestations of the disease”, adds the investigator.

Identification of new proteins

The study focused on the analysis of proteins that are altered in functional failures prior to said death of neurons.

“We have identified various proteins related to metabolic pathways, which we already know are altered in patients, or with mechanisms that could favor the health of this nervous system cell. To do this, we managed to isolate the synaptosome, the part that contains the pre- and post-synaptic zone, which is specifically responsible for neuronal communication,” says Rodríguez-Oroz.

The next step is to consider these proteins as therapeutic targets towards which to direct new treatments, with the aim of restoring synapse function.

According to the researcher, the next step is to consider these proteins as therapeutic targets towards which to direct new treatments, with the aim of restoring the function of the synapse and avoiding the late functional and structural changes observed in this area.

“To advance in the approach to Parkinson’s disease, we need biomarkers that are capable of determining which people are going to have the disease,” concludes the expert.