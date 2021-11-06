Brake on controls: what changes with the tax authorities

On 4 November, the Council of Ministers approved the competition law, aimed, among other things, at streamlining the controls by the tax authorities of businesses and economic activities, so as to help the recovery of the country.

The focal point is the change of strategy, which will no longer foresee controls surprise to catch companies, but targeted and planned checks, so as to comply with the principles of “ effectiveness, efficiency and proportionality, taking into account the information in the possession of the competent administrations “. All to protect companies, already heavily in difficulty due to the economic crisis that followed the declared health emergency. Now, therefore, it is up to the government to finalize within 18 months those legislative decrees that will lead to the effective simplification of controls. , theorized for now.

Speaking during the event on digitization promoted by Anitec-Assinform, the Italian association of information technologies close to Confindustria, the Minister for Public Administration Renato Brunetta introduced the topic, explaining that in the future, before any control, the company will be contacted to schedule the verification of the Tax. Contacts will be made to know the nature of the control and the necessary documents. “ There will be no uniforms or machine guns in sight. The checks will take place in mutual respect. Few words: civility, kindness and courtesy “, Brunetta specified, as reported by Italy Today.

Simplicity therefore. This is the key word, with legislative decrees aimed at speeding up checks and eliminating what is superfluous. All this, say the government, in order not to hinder the recovery of companies, which will not have to be constantly harassed by checks on checks. The project also talks about favoring the compliance between administrations and controlled entities, enhancing virtuous behavior also through prizes.

But it doesn’t stop there. In addition to simplification, there is also talk of a delegation for the review of administrative procedures in a pro-competitive function. In fact, article 23 of the competition law states that “ for the purpose of identifying the list of new administrative regimes for private activities, the simplification and digital re-engineering of administrative procedures, the Government is delegated to adopt one or more legislative decrees for the recognition, simplification and identification of activities subject to a procedure of certified notification of the start of activity or of silent consent as well as those for which an express title is required or prior communication is sufficient “.

An act, according to Minister Brunetta, even necessary to proceed with the implementation of what are just some of the reform measures envisaged by the NRP.