Brambati: “Inter terrified in extra time. Inzaghi good work, but nothing special “

“Inter were 25 points behind Juve before Conte arrived. It was also a different squad. Not only coaches do football. If you don’t have good players, you don’t go anywhere. The work that Conte did at Juve , at Inter, at Chelsea, he is extraordinary. Inzaghi has put his part there, but it seems that we are talking about who knows what. The Super Cup is not so great. Juve and Inter do not judge them from yesterday’s game. Otherwise I would have to judge the performance of an Inter winning in the 120th minute due to the mistake of a defender against a team that is far behind them in the league and without several starters. I watched the game and I saw an Inter Milan in extra time with terror in their eyes “.