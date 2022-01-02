Brambati surprise: “In 2022 I would like the Scudetto in Naples for a reason”

Speaking live on TMW Radio’s microphones, during Maracana, was the former football player and agent Massimo Brambati.

What was the most significant moment of the year from a sporting point of view?

“I believe everything that happened to Eriksen, which remained in my head. You never imagine that such a thing could happen to a sportsman. Today I saw that he returned to training and it was a good moment. To us. players seem to us to be invincible and instead certain problems occur. I imagine what this boy has experienced and what he is still experiencing now. “

Lukaku says he wants to return to Inter, what do you think?

“He had all the time and the way to avoid leaving. For me it is a lack of respect towards Chelsea, the team mates, the manager. I don’t think they took it well. Before he arrived at Inter many had doubts , many turned up their noses. He was struggling in England, he didn’t play well at Manchester but at Inter there was a great job with and on him. A team was built around him and he did what maybe not even the fans expected him to do it. I can’t understand why he made this exit. “

Who has disappointed you the most this year?

“The management of Juventus, from many points of view. The departure of Ronaldo and their silence, the Super League made in the wrong themes and ways. Juve, as we have praised it in the past years, today is a disappointment, not only for Juventus fans. In 2022 I would like to see either Napoli or Atalanta as Italian champions, because Italian football needs a new breath. Naples, due to the fact that Maradona passed away last year, deserves something and he wants a success “.

Is Vlahovic right to leave Fiorentina?

“It is now that he has to strike the iron, maybe in a month things will change. If he has the chance to go, he must do it. It is not just the gain but the ambition, especially when you are young”.