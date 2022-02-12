Bramezza obtains admission to the “suicide-saving” law

Almost 11 million euros of debt due to sureties for a company that went bankrupt for bad investments. This is the liability that the well-known Director General of Ulss 7 of Bassano del Grappa must face in the legal field (since March 2021 after having led the one in San Donà-Veneto Orientale since 2013), Carlo Bramezza. Resident in Villorba, the 55-year-old manager in the past few hours has been admitted to the “suicide-saving” law to try to settle the accounts without going totally into “default” and thus guaranteeing him a “minimum vital”.

As reported “the Tribune“, to decree the measure was the bankruptcy section of the Court of Treviso which, with regard to the debts of Bramezza, found the criteria to avoid personal bankruptcy met. Here then is that the Palace of Justice has appointed Dr. Donatella Berto who will now have to liquidate the assets of the Dg of Ulss 7 to pay his debts, also drawing on the fifth of the salary that has already been foreclosed (about 8 thousand euros a year) as per the decision of Judge Clarice By Tullio.

The facts

The economic “hole” was caused by the fact that in the past Bramezza, on a private level, had guaranteed a surety of over 5 million euros in favor of Banca Intermobiliare di Investimenti e gestioni Spa to cover the debts of a company of which he was not a partner. operational and then went bankrupt. Subsequently, however, the manager had signed a further guarantee of 1.1 million which was followed by another surety in favor of the Cassa di Risparmio del Veneto, in addition to the mortgage on the house.