Branagh Hercule Poirot, history of the Eiffel Tower with Romain Duris, the impossible wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, the woes of Artificial Intelligence according to Jeunet: films in cinemas, on Sky, Netflix, Prime Video and other digital platforms

Nothing better than Agatha Christie’s thrillers 1) to update a forgotten genre, the cruise blockbuster, with a great deal of digital technologies. 2) To re-propose the most common question among noir worshipers: better Hercule Poirot or Sherlock Holmes? 3) To clarify who was the best at playing the Belgian detective with the handlebar mustache: Tony Randall, Albert Finney, Peter Ustinov, Alfred Molina or the current king maker Kenneth Branagh? The intrigue takes a back seat this time. The psychological subtleties of the plot devoutly give way to technical wonders from cinepanettone in Panavision with an Egyptian setting.

And if in Murder on the Orient Express at the end there was an all guilty who hid a profound discourse on Good and Evil but that for a fan of crime it was equivalent to a white net tie, here the feelings, that is the love story between heiress Linnet Ridgeway (reigning Wonder Woman Gal Gadot) and Simon Doyle (Armie Hammer)in which Emma Mackay’s Jacqueline appears, they overcome adventure and the show overflows in a figurative and geographical sense, in the movements of the camera, in the composition of the figures and objects, in the chromatic delirium. The director then dedicates a surprising opening in black and white to Poirot dating it to the Great War and enriching it with memories of the one true love of his life, Katherine.

The plot obviously must be kept top secret. Suffice it to say that the initial sequence of murdered deaths and the consequent hunt for the culprit up and down from the majestic Karnakwith the usual suspicions, deceptions and twists, is accompanied by an obsessed amour fou. When you have a lot of money, no one ever really friends with you, Linnet tells Poirot. It goes without saying that the cast is not worth that of the previous chapter: Penelope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp and Michelle Pfeiffer are replaced by Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Tom Bateman and the aforementioned Gal Gadot and that Armie Hammer who, like Depp then, is experiencing an opaque professional moment originating from the accusations of sexual violence.

After having done very well in two cine-rebus as Dunkirk And Tenetwaiting for the Oscars for the little Belfast masterpiece, Branagh juggles to please him show-bizadding the spice of the Shakespearean experience to an emphasis he seemed to have buried once he was sixty. He respects the politically correct, but takes too many liberties with respect to the text by Agatha Christie risking to horrify fans. And he loses the stinging portrait of theupper class English of the time that was in the novels of the lady of the yellow. Murder on the Orient Express in 2018 a global collection of 350 million dollars, 14 million euros in Italy alone. Unimaginable that Murder on the Nile you go so far, because in the meantime the world has changedand with him the cinema.