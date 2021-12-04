Branca: ‘Never again at Inter, Roma looked for me. Perfect square for Mourinho, other than boiled. Zaniolo … ‘| Market

Marco Branca, double ex of Roma-Inter, he said in an interview with Corriere dello Sport: “The Giallorossi have looked for me a couple of times as a manager, before and after Walter Sabatini. We talked, but we never got to deepen the details. Never had strong proposals.”

“The Inter of the Treble? No kind of nostalgia. I feel very proud of the privilege of being in the right place at the right time, doing the right things. Moratti the last great president? Absolutely yes, after him the darkness “.

“Mourinho? From the first meeting, immediately the perception of a stimulating, witty, never banal man. Amazing speed of thought with which he arrives at the syntheses. To be inspiring, José needs inspiring people around him. People who say what they think and not what he would like to hear. Never said he was wrong or not. I presented my point of view to him. His talent was to listen and synthesize. I got on great with him. You know the coaches, him he has never been obsessive with me in the period of the markets. Gradually we smelled and got to know each other, until nothing was enough to understand each other. From 7 in the morning he inquires about everything, about the world. He arrives at training prepared to the maximum with everything that can be used by his team “.

“We spoke this summer. I congratulated myself. I really liked the choice he had made to come to Roma. Not an easy square, everyone knows, but no city makes you experience such strong emotions. José feeds on the emotions that come to him from others. With him there is a company with ideas and clear goals. Become competitive. Winning is another thing. I am assuming that Mou has big goals. Which are not what can happen to that player rather than another. If he does or says something even very loud it is because he only has the goal in mind. Mourinho does everything scientifically. Nothing accidental. He doesn’t ask for the moon. He only claims one thing: whoever plays with him must maximize his performance, his fight for the cause. You have no alternative. With José you only exist like that. You have to do the impossible to win. Having said that, he is a pragmatic man, he never closes the door on anyone. He is a coach who knows how to be very affectionate with his players, capable of great tenderness. Mou is a broad person with a great range. I still believe that Rome is the perfect square for him “.

“Mourinho on the avenue of the sunset? Things that happen to very winning coaches. Some time ago it was Ancelotti’s turn, who is now first in Spain. Sickness dictated by opportunism and envy. They slip on him. For me, José is very topical. He is a complete coach, certainly with his strings, but capable of adapting to any context. I see him in Rome implementing schemes that we at Inter almost never did. First the mentality is built, the ambition, the empathy, the results are the consequence “.

“He appreciates talent, he needs it, but he only likes it when it applies to the team. Zaniolo? The team can win anything, talent alone wins nothing “.

“I don’t know how to think about the possible pleasures of a distant future. I am focused on doing well what I do today. Tomorrow will be a consequence. Would I go back to being a manager? Never at Inter. When you have experienced such strong emotions you must never return, you must keep them as a precious thing “.