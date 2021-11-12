Brancaccio, Amazon opens a sorting center

The Amazon sorting center in Palermo, on the outskirts of Brancaccio, went into operation. It had been talked about so much, now the official way. The area chosen after several inspections and second thoughts is the industrial area of ​​via Enrico Mattei. This is the second warehouse of the company in Sicily, after the opening of the one in Catania a year ago. The new warehouse has an area of ​​over 8 thousand square meters. In the South there are only two others, in Arzano, in Campania, and in Bitonto, in Puglia.

A draw in the derby (of innovation this time) Catania-Palermo, after many had turned up their noses for parochial spirit a year ago when the multinational had landed in the plain in the shadow of Etna. In addition to Palermo and its province, the sorting center will serve customers residing in Trapani and Caltanissetta. The closest industrial agglomerations in the Palermo area were both in the province, one in Carini the other in Termini Imerese: this last pole was discussed last March, after the contacts between the company and the Municipality, but then not if nothing more is done. And Palermo has won.