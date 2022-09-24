Entertainment

Branco van den Boomen tied with Lionel Messi, this figure which should reassure

But the recent performances of VdB have not reassured many observers and supporters. Temporary tiredness? Level too high? Uncertainty about his future? Captain’s armband weight? The explanations can be multiple. However, the statistical analysis of Van den Boomen has something to reassure. The website Sofa Scorewho gives a score to each player after the meetings according to his data, has never gone below 7.2/10 for the Toulouse midfielder, even rising to 8.2 against Clermont, 7.6 against Reims and 7.4 in Lille.

An important piece of data should be highlighted: the key passes, which correspond to the last pass preceding a shot by a teammate. On average, VdB distributes 3 key passes per game this season. In Ligue 2 last year, his total averaged 3.4 key passes per game. Figures which are not so far apart and which correspond to very high standards as shown in the table below.

For exemple, Stijn Spierings gives only 0.8 key passes per encounter and Thijs Dallinga rises to 1.1. It’s worse for Zakaria Aboukhlal (0.4). Lionel Messi delivers 3, while the masters this season are called Neymar and Bourigeaud (3.1). It now remains for the teammates to Branco van den Boomen to convert the offerings.

the top 5 of the players giving the most key passes this season in L1:

25: Neymar, Benjamin Bourigeaud
24: Lionel Messi, Branco van den Boomen
22: Enzo The Fairy

