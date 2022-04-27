brand helmets for only 104 euros

Share

One of Phillips’ top-rated models is 42% off at Amazon.

If you are looking for some active noise canceling headphones and a good battery, you’ll be glad to know that Amazon has slumped the price of Philips Over Ear PH805BKquality over-ear wireless headphones that stay at a minimal price of only €104.95.

It’s about a discount greater than 40% compared to its official price of 179.99 euros thanks to which we can get hold of mid-range ANC helmets for just 100 euros, practically the same price that the Harman Kardon FLY ANCthe latter available by €99.49.

Both the Phillips model, which we will talk about next, and the Harman Kardon model, are living proof that you don’t have to spend 200 or 300 euros to have headphones with active noise cancellation branded and with features that, in many cases, flirt with the premium segment.

Regarding the Philips Over Ear PH805BK, we are facing helmets that stand out for their autonomy and a very good range of functionsbeing a model versatile and especially suitable for day to day. We say this because, in addition to the active noise cancellationfor €104.95 you take one helmet with physical buttons and touch gesturescompatibility with Google Assistant, a folding and compact design or a battery compatible with fast charging.

Of course, you will be able to silence the noise of public transport, the office or other environments, all while also listening to an audio clear and lossless courtesy of a neodymium magnet 40mm diameter and four microphones that capture ambient noise and then cancel it.

At the battery level, you should know that Phillips helmets can reach the 30 hours of playback with noise cancellation off and 25 without: forget about charging your headphones more than one day a week. Also, if for whatever reason you run out of battery, know that with only 15 minute charge you will have until 6 hours of playback.

If you want cheap and quality ANC helmets, they can be a very good buy: you will enjoy a good sound and a superb autonomy to a price that will not scratch your pocket.

