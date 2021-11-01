Brand new INPS Family Bonus! Who is entitled to € 500?

The Single Check will soon arrive and it will be a massacre of INPS family bonus, especially those without ISEE.

But if some contributions fade, others arise with a fresh activation by the Draghi executive.

Available from 14 October, in 2021 it makes its world debut on bonus for parents of disabled children, once again we are faced with a measure that is actually the result of the 2021 Budget Maneuver and signed by the Conte bis government.

However, to take time for his activation it was not only the change in the political scenario, but also the need to change some regulatory details of the bonus and clarify others.

Specifically, from the original regulation this was structured as a bonus single mothers with disabled children, that is, a bonus open only to female parents, with an obvious one discrimination, even more so when one speaks of single-parent households as the main beneficiaries.

This is the first aspect on which the government intervened Dragons re-establishing the justice of the parties and opening the new family bonus also to fathers.

Another problem was created by the specific requirement linked to the percentage of handicap dependent child, relevant for the purposes of the new INPS bonus only if it is higher than or equal to 60%. The implementing decree therefore had to clarify how this rule could apply to disabled minors where the ASL it is not expressed in percentage points to determine the level of disability.

As for the type of bonus, it is a non-repayable grant assigned on a monthly basis for the duration of one year, the maximum amount of which touches i 500 Euros monthly, that is well 6,000 euros in total.

So in fact it is another of the bonuses aimed at those who already fall under the protection of Law 104 and in particular to parents caregiver.

Another form of support for families in difficulty, always in the form of INPS bonus, on the other hand, comes for parents not living with their child who, having suffered a worsening of economic conditions, fail to pay the maintenance allowance. Again it is one monthly sum, even more generous because it touches the 800 euros.

So let’s go to the discovery of the two new family bonuses whose management is entrusted as always to INPS.

A newly activated INPS family bonus. But who are the beneficiaries?

Therefore, the protections of Law 104 are extended and the new one makes its debut bonus for parents of disabled children INPS.

For the time being for this bonus INPS an experimental activation time has been established which lasts three years and goes from 2021 to 2023, with the possibility, however, that the beneficiaries receive it only for a period of one year.

The bonus is addressed now, after the changes made with the Law Decree Support bis, to both parents, mothers and fathers, obviously if some other conditions exist.

The first requirement is to be parents with a disabled child dependent whose disability if of age must be greater than or equal to 60%, for this to be valid for the purpose of becoming beneficiaries of the bonus for parents of disabled children.

If it is requested by families where a member is affected by a handicap or disability underage, that is, for which it is not possible quantify in percentage the degree, then the classic definition will apply, that is, the child must not be able to independently carry out the daily actions that other subjects of his age instead carry out.

Therefore, the first essential requirement to become beneficiaries is to be the parents, mothers or fathers of a disabled child. But this condition linked to disability alone is not enough to receive the new monthly contribution INPS, since some must also apply to the family unit requirements of an income nature, which we will now go into in depth.

Difference between recipients and beneficiaries of the bonus for parents of disabled children INPS

First of all we have to start from definitions, that is, from those that the decree identifies as recipients, that is potential beneficiaries, but who in order to really have the bonus for parents of disabled children INPS must comply with additional conditions.

The text of the decree identifies three types of recipient household, citing the document verbatim: the “single-parent” households, the “single-income” households, the “unemployed parents.”

For these three categories the following explanation is provided:

the nuclei “Single parent” they must identify themselves, according to the definition valid for the decree, as those consisting of a single parent;

they must identify themselves, according to the definition valid for the decree, as those consisting of a single parent; the nuclei “Single income” they must identify themselves, according to the definition valid for the decree, as those receiving economic welfare treatments;

they must identify themselves, according to the definition valid for the decree, as those receiving economic welfare treatments; the “Unemployed parents” they must identify themselves, according to the definition valid for the decree, as those who have an income from employment of a maximum of 8,145 euros or 4,800 euros if self-employed.

These recipients will be beneficiaries of the INPS disabled children’s parent bonus if at the time they apply, in addition to the criterion linked to the child’s disability, they have a ISEE of a maximum of 3,000 euros, to be calculated in the case of minors with disabilities on the ISEE for minors. The difference between the various ISEEs is explained on the INPS website.

Video YouTube from World Pensions offers a valid overview of all the bonuses currently active and dedicated to the disabled and their families:

Bonsu parents of disabled children, look at the INPS ranking

Very often, as in the case of the Basic income or of Emergency income, calculating how much the state contribution is due is rather complex, because reference is made to equivalence scales with tedious mathematical operations to be carried out, but in the case of bonus for parents of disabled children INPS it is really easy to find out the amounts owed.

Since it assigns a monthly figure for twelve months that is calibrated solely on the number of disabled children dependent on the parents, for which they are entitled 150 euros for one child only; 300 euros if there are two children; 500 Euros three to go up.

If we have said what the requirements, there is a clarification to be made and that is that the bonus for parents of disabled children does not consist of one of those contributions, so the financing total available is recalculated over the course of the year and supplemented if the number of entitled parties increases.

But the amount allocated will not be increased at a later time, this means that if the funds were not enough for all the applicants who are eligible. INPS will take care of drawing up one assignment ranking, giving priority to applicants with lower incomes, then to households with dependent minors, then to households with adults affected by handicap or severe disability and ultimately space will be given to disability medium grade.

In any case, it will not be a click day nor of an assignment in chronological order, where those who arrive first have more hope of obtaining the contribution.

Like all INPS bonus the management of request it is entirely telematic and this must be sent by directly accessing the institution’s portal.

But be careful because once the right to receive the contribution of the new INPS family bonus this falls to decay of the access requirements or even in the event of the death of the disabled person or loss of parental authority. Only in the case of a long hospitalization of the disabled there is the suspension, but not the forfeiture of the benefit.

Another INPS family bonus, this time even without Law 104

But the family bonuses INPS are enriched in 2021 by yet another incentive called separate parents bonus.

In this case, it is a question of financial aid to parents who do not live with the child, one of whom is required to pay the maintenance allowance, but changed economic conditions prevent it.

We clarify that for this bonus there is not yet the implementing decree and therefore we know the legislation not in detail and there is still no formal possibility to request it.

In any case, a loan from 10,000,000 euros from the DL Sostegni bis the whole fruit of the work of the work Dragons, the bonus therefore does not run the risk of being canceled.

By following the information in our possession, having established the state of economic need according to a criterion to be defined, the beneficiaries of the separated parents bonus will have a monthly sum that reaches 800 euros per month as a maximum amount.

The bonus on separated parents it will be entrusted to the management of INPS and as such can be requested once the time window with the online procedure has been opened on the Institute’s web platform.

Are these two new INPS family bonuses at risk with the arrival of the Single Check?

Obviously the real protagonist of the 2022 will be the Single Allowance for children, that is INPS maxi bonus which will absorb almost all the other family bonuses of the Institute and for which a gradual activation has been chosen.

The reason for this strategic maneuver of unification of family incentives in a single bonus it was explained by Draghi himself, who has always stressed that in Italy there were a myriad of bonus, many of them with the same access requirements and therefore also the same beneficiaries. This situation makes it difficult for taxpayers to request all contributions due to them and also makes it difficult to verify them questions to INPS.

It is therefore an exemplary purpose of application and management of INPS family bonus.

The Single Check saw a first activation on a temporary basis with the name of Check Bridge in which the beneficiaries were all excluded from family allowances (ANF), ie unemployed and VAT numbers mainly.

The real Single Check for children will only be available from January 1, 2022, date on which many other contributions will disappear such as the baby bonus and the mothers bonus tomorrow.

In any case, we clarify that from the massacre of family bonus of 2022 the bonus for parents of disabled children and the bonus for separated parents, who have an independent life with respect to the Single allowance for children, are excluded.