Brandon Vázquez, MLS scoring leader, eligible for the Mexican National Team

Brandon Vázquez, a 23-year-old Mexican-American striker, begins to make a name for himself in the history of Major League Soccer in the United States, as he is currently the top scorer in the competition, after 5 goals in 6 games.

Vázquez, 23, originally from San Diego, California, but of Mexican parents, is a youth squad for the Xolos de Tijuana, however, in Liga MX, he could not debut and left in 2016, heading to the MLS where he now triumphs .

The player went through all the lower categories and although he was able to debut in Copa MX, he did not play minutes in the League, so in 2017 he signed with Atlanta United.

Now, 5 years after his arrival in the MLS, he is having his best moment with the Cincinnati FC team where he has 5 goals in 6 games, more than those achieved in his last two seasons with the orange team.

Vázquez is selected by the United States and has participated in the Under 17 and 20 of the Stars and Stripes team but is also eligible for Mexico, where he was also called up in 2016 for the Under 17.

