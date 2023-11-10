Brands and influencers beware! Popular songs on social media at the center of copyright infringement lawsuit

Anyone who has ever browsed Instagram® or TikTok® (or any parent with phone-addicted kids) knows that music short-form videos are an integral part of social media. Content creators record a few minutes or a few seconds of video, then set it to a snippet of a song. The result is an easily digestible piece of entertainment that engages multiple senses and could be the next viral hit.

Social media users also know that advertisers are increasingly turning to content creators on these apps to promote products and services. There are many examples of this in industry trend reports and my own observation of social media. According to an industry report, the 2023 Influencer Marketing Benchmark Report, companies are expected to spend more than $21 billion globally on influencer and creator marketing in 2023 – compared to just $1.7 billion in 2016.

This convergence of content creation, popular music, and product marketing is fertile ground for IP disputes. Whether you’re a copyright owner, advertiser or influencer, a recently filed copyright infringement lawsuit provides some reminders of potential surveillance in digital advertising today.

In late October, recording industry giant Sony Music Entertainment, along with several record labels, filed a lawsuit against OFRA Cosmetics in the Southern District of Florida for copyright infringement for allegedly using unlicensed songs in more than 300 social media video posts. Filed a case. Sony alleges that before it sued OFRA, it warned OFRA not to do so, but it did not do so.

The alleged infringement includes well-known songs from Sony’s catalog like Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” and George Michael’s “Careless Whisper,” as well as recent hits like Doja Cat’s “Say So” and Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road.” The list of Sony songs allegedly infringed also includes songs by household names like Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Usher and Will Smith. Sony’s lawyers say that if OFRA wants to use this music to promote its products, it must license the songs it wants to use.

The complaint emphasizes “the importance of music to social media posts and consumer engagement” and says, “OFRA videos often specifically highlight or explicitly reference featured sound recordings in the video’s captions.” As you might expect, copyright owners scrutinize these types of commercial uses, where the song’s fame and the recording artist’s stature are used in direct relation to the marketing of a brand’s product.

The commercial nature of the work (here, one of the posts on OFRA’s social media channels) is an important factor in the affirmative defense of copyright “fair use”, the first factor of which is “the purpose and character of the use”. This also includes whether the use is of a commercial nature…” Backing tracks for social media posts are analogous to television commercials, a major source of licensing revenue for major recording artists and record labels. That is also a statutory factor under the US Copyright Act in analyzing potential fair use, as the court must consider the effect of the use on the potential market or value of the copyrighted work. Even very short song fragments may not be fair use, as “the amount and substantiality of the part used” is a factor in the analysis. OFRA will likely attempt to defend its positions as “fair use”, but that kind of defense will likely be challenging under the circumstances.

Sony’s lawsuit makes claims against videos that were allegedly created directly by OFRA, and by others where OFRA contracted with content creators to do so in exchange for monetary payments or free products. In its complaint, Sony claims OFRA is responsible for those content-creator violations because OFRA “actively reviewed, selected, copied, re-posted, and shared infringing content created by its influencers.” Did.” These third-party influencers were not named as defendants in the case, but Sony could attempt to amend their complaint and add them as co-defendants at a later date. Depending on the circumstances, both the advertiser (OFRA) and its content creator may be liable.

Sony also claims that the use of unlicensed music for commercial purposes violates the terms of use of various social media platforms – where the OFRA-promotional material was posted.

the minimum, Sony v. OFRA Can provide further information on the legal landscape of social media advertising for copyright owners, advertisers and influencers. Decisions and agreements supporting the rights of copyright-owners in this area will give them greater leverage in terms of proper licensing of songs and efforts to reduce unlicensed use in the social media sphere. The case also highlights the need for brands to protect themselves from potential copyright infringement claims in their advertising, in which third-party influencers may select content and “soundtrack” for social media posts on behalf of the company . Content creators should also be savvy in their field – while the brand (in this case, OFRA) may be the bigger target, individual influencers may be separately liable for violations.

We don’t need to wait for a decision in this case to fall back on the tried-and-true rule: Ask for permission to use all third-party content in advertising. Both brands and content creators should appreciate the risks of using unlicensed content, and address this in their agreements and specific review processes for social media posts. There is no substitute for good advertising hygiene.